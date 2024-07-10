APR FC Wins CECAFA Kagame Cup Opener Tie

Rwandan representatives in this year’s edition of the CECAFA Kagame Cup, APR FC, started the journey smoothly after defeating Singida Big Stars 1-0.

APR FC’s striker Victor Mbaoma set the hope high as he helped his side lead and secure the first win in the group stage.

In the first 10 minutes of the game, both teams were in a hurry trying to control the ball and to close gaps to avoid early pressure.

Twenty two minutes were enough for the Nigerian international striker Mbaoma to put the Lions ahead after a good combination from APR FC’s offensive players.

Tanzania-based Singida Big Stars continued to dominate APR FC, hoping to equalise, but the results remained the same.

During the second half of the game, Singida Big Stars were good offensively, trying to create chances, but APR FC’s defence remained still and calmed the situation.

APR FC came back in game control as head coach Darko Novic made different changes. First, he brought in the Ghanaian midfielder Seidu Yassif Dauda to replace Mugisha Gilbert and Kwitonda Ally for Dushimimana Olivier.

Singida Big Stars continued to push forward but failed to break APR FC’s defense to look for the equalising goal, especially from their striker Elvis Rupia.

APR FC made another change as they fielded their new signings Richmond Lamptey and Alioum Souane, but nothing changed on the score.

After this, APR FC will play their second game against Al Merreikh of South Sudan on Friday.

On the same day, in Group C, Singida Big Stars will face Villa Sports Club of Uganda.

Today’s Group C results:

Villa SC 0-0 Al Merreikh

Singida Big Stars 0-1 APR FC

The top team in each of the three groups and the best runners-up from any of the groups will automatically qualify for the semi-final stage.