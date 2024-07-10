President Kagame, Marriott International CEO Anthony Capuano Discuss Rwanda’s Growing Travel & Hospitality Sector

President Paul Kagame on July 3 met with Marriott International, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Anthony Capuano to discuss strategic initiatives aimed at bolstering Rwanda’s travel and hospitality industry.

Travel is a cornerstone of Rwanda’s economic growth and employment, with the sector contributing a record $620 million in revenue to GDP in 2023, a substantial 36% increase from 2022 according to the Rwandan Development Board. Travel and tourism remain the largest source of foreign exchange earnings, and according to a forecast by World Travel and Tourism Council, will contribute 10% to Rwanda’s GDP by 2033, creating over 200,000 new jobs.

Capuano applauded Rwanda’s rapid progress and President Kagame’s leadership in supporting the travel sector. “Rwanda is undergoing an economic transformation, and we are proud to be a part of it,” said Capuano. “We are dedicated to positioning Rwanda as a premier global travel destination and will continue to showcase the country’s breathtaking natural beauty, national parks, and dynamic cultural attributes to attract visitors. Additionally, we are committed to delivering career opportunities locally and supporting sustainable development.”

Marriott’s presence in Rwanda dates to 2016, when it opened the Kigali Marriott Hotel – one of the country’s largest properties – further enhancing Kigali’s reputation as a hub for conferences and conventions. The company’s second property, Four Points by Sheraton Kigali, has also played a pivotal role in fueling economic growth, supporting local employment, and attracting tourists to the region.

Underscoring Rwanda’s goal of bolstering its core industries, including travel and agriculture, both Marriott properties have worked with community-based organizations to provide career opportunities and source from locally produced goods. These properties have also forged strong collaborations with local schools, non-profit organizations, and universities, equipping youth with hospitality skills in areas like catering and engineering. Since 2019, these initiatives have benefited more than 530 Rwandans, enabling them to participate as professionals in tourism and associated sectors.

Capuano’s visit also included a tour of the Kigali Genocide Memorial Centre to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsis. In support of Rwanda’s ongoing reconciliation and peacebuilding efforts, Marriott International has committed funding to The Aegis Trust, an organization that works to prevent genocide and support recovery efforts in affected communities.

