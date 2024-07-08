CECAFAKagameCup: APR FC Heads To Tanzania To End The Debate

As the CECAFA senior men’s club Challenge Cup, also known as the “CECAFA Kagame CUP” 2024, draws near, Rwandan representative and defending champion APR FC departed for Tanzania this morning.

APR FC, accompanied by several new signings, finds itself in Group C alongside SC Villa from Uganda, Singida Black Stars FC from Tanzania, and El Merriekh FC from South Sudan.

This competition consists of twelve participants that are divided into three groups of four teams each. The winners of each group and the best runner-up together with the two best losers will advance to the quarter finals.

Matches will be held at the Azam Complex in Chamazi and KMC Stadium in Kinondoni.

The CECAFA senior men’s club Challenge Cup returns after a four-year hiatus caused by the Coronavirus pandemic. The last tournament, held in Uganda in 2021, saw Express FC emerge victorious with a 1-0 victory over Nyasa Big Bullets from Malawi in the final.

The 2024 CECAFA Kagame Cup is scheduled to take place on this Tuesday 9th to 21st July 2024 at Azam Complex in Chamazi and KMC Stadium in Kinondoni.