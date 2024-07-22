Home NewsNational President Kagame To Ensure Fast-Tracking Of King Faisal Hospital Expansion Works
President Kagame To Ensure Fast-Tracking Of King Faisal Hospital Expansion Works

by Edmund Kagire
written by Edmund Kagire 4:52 pm

Among the new additions will be a new surgical and medical subspecialties, including the oncology department, which will incorporate radiotherapy services, as well as the introduction of additional critical care and accident and emergency services.

President Kagame looks at an artistic impression of the expansion works at KFH.

The ambitious project will add to the hospital a dedicated unit for stroke, spine, and neurology, and expanded cardiology, cardiothoracic surgery, and orthopedic surgery services.

In addition, the hospital will introduce cutting-edge procedures such as robotic and minimally invasive surgeries, alongside advanced services in urology, general, vascular, and plastic surgeries.

Oncology services will also be enhanced with the inclusion of PET scan and cyclotron facilities, besides radiotherapy. Construction works have already started.

 

