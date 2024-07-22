Comedian Arthur Nkusi Attains Master’s Degree in Digital Marketing From Essex University

Local celebrated rib cracker Arthur Nkusi becomes a digital marketing expert after completing master’s degree in digital marketing from Essex University in UK.

The ‘Arthur Nation’ boss has been off the social scene for sometime but it was all for a good cause according to the comedian’s social platforms over the weekend.

He shared the good news to his followers and credited his wife for encouraging him to pursue another life time achievement.

“I can’t really put together how today made me feel. Supper happy and proud of my self ✨. Today, I was awarded a MSc. Global Digital Marketing by the @uniessex , A tough experience, but proved to be doable. Thanks @fiona_muthoni_ for the push 🤗” he posted.

As a digital marketing professional, he will help companies that he works with to reach prospective customers across the world, using online channels to promote their products and services.

Arthur is also the founder of Seka festival which brings out African comedians together annually and is a brand ambassador for multiple companies in the country which earns him good sums of money annually.

This MSc Global Digital Marketing degree is what you need to better equip yourself as a digital marketing expert. One gains a well-rounded understanding of the digital-driven economy within which international businesses operate.

Nkusi was groomed by Mashirika performing arts as a young kid and later in 2010 he started doing stand-up comedy together with friends and formed Comedy Knights.

Despite being a business man, Arthur juggles business with other professions like comedy, emceeing and hosting a Radio show.