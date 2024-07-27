Home NewsNational President Kagame, UK Prime Minister Starmer Talk In Paris
National

President Kagame, UK Prime Minister Starmer Talk In Paris

by Edmund Kagire
written by Edmund Kagire 6:40 pm

President Kagame and the UK Premier met in Paris, France.

President Paul Kagame on Saturday met and held talks with Keir Starmer, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, on the sidelines of the Olympics Games which opened in Paris, France, on Friday.

It is the first time the two leaders have met, since Starmer came into office earlier this month and promised to make some changes into some of the aspects of the UK-Rwanda Migration and Economic Development Partnership, which had been running under the former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

“They discussed the shared commitment to a fruitful bilateral cooperation including strengthening partnerships in trade, sports, technology and protecting the environment.” the Office of the President said in regard to the meeting.

President Kagame and the First Lady, Jeannette Kagame, attending the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games on Friday, joining other global leaders.

The two leaders discussed ways of furthering cooperation.

