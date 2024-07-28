EdTech Monday To Discuss Inclusive and Accessible Technology in Education

The monthly EdTech Monday show is back once again with the July’s episode focusing on bolstering inclusive education resources and accessible technologies in Rwanda.

The EdTech Monday show is a Mastercard Foundation funded program that airs monthly on CNBC Africa and Mastercard Foundation Young Africa Works Facebook Page.

Aligning to each monthly Africa theme, Mastercard Foundation offices in Rwanda, Kenya, Ghana, Uganda and Nigeria, in partnership with local EdTech support organizations, disseminate the discussions with local context, experts, nuances and case studies.

In Rwanda, the Mastercard Foundation center for Innovative Teaching and Learning in ICT works in collaboration with ICT chamber Rwanda to foster advancement in educational technology through the EdTech Monday that airs on KT Radio every last Monday of the month and simultaneously streamed live on Kigali Today Youtube channel from 6PM to 7PM.

This Monday July 29 will be an exceptional show that will bring three representatives from the government, private sector and student levels to discuss how Rwanda, a country commonly known as an ‘ICT hub’ can create and enhance inclusive education resources and accessible technologies for all.

The panelists are: Kundimana Antoine Marie Zacharie, Emerging Technologies Senior Technologist, Ministry of ICT, Dr.Jerome Nshimiyimana, MD; the CEO & Founder Jo Grp Ltd/JoCare and Mucyo Christian, a Student at Petit Seminaire Ndera will join the panel with a student’s perspective.

Bolstering inclusive education resources and accessible technologies in Rwanda’s EdTech ecosystem is crucial for ensuring equitable access to quality education for all students, including those with disabilities.

According to the United Nations, around 15% of the world’s population lives with some form of disability, highlighting the importance of inclusive educational practices.

Rwanda has made significant strides in promoting technology in education, with initiatives such as the Rwanda Coding Academy and the Rwanda Digital Acceleration Project, which aim to enhance digital literacy and integrate ICT into the curriculum.

Also, the current state of EdTech in Rwanda shows a growing ecosystem, with startups and initiatives increasingly focused on innovative solutions for mainstream education.

Despite these advancements and opportunities, there remains a noticeable gap in resources specifically designed for inclusive education, which is vital for supporting students with diverse learning needs, according to a UNESCO report of 2020.

A 2021 study by the Rwandan Ministry of Education indicates that only 10% of schools in Rwanda are equipped with resources to support students with disabilities adequately.

The study also shows that technologies that support inclusive education, such as assistive devices, accessible digital content, and specialized software, are not widely available or integrated into mainstream educational practices.

“This lack of accessible technologies hinders the participation of students with disabilities, limiting their educational opportunities and contributing to broader systemic inequalities,” the Ministry report says.

To address these challenges, a concerted effort is needed to develop and deploy inclusive education resources and accessible technologies within the EdTech ecosystem.

This includes fostering partnerships between the government, private sector, and non-profit organizations to innovate and scale solutions tailored to the needs of students with disabilities.

Additionally, capacity-building programs for educators and policymakers can enhance the understanding and implementation of inclusive practices.

By prioritizing inclusive education within the broader EdTech agenda, Rwanda can ensure that all students, regardless of their abilities, have access to quality education and the tools they need to succeed in a digital world (World Bank, 2022).