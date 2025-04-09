Music Giants Alikiba, Ykee Benda, and Patoranking Join Rwanda In Commemoration

As the world joins Rwanda in commemorating the 31st anniversary of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, internationally renowned musicians are lending their voices in solidarity and remembrance.

Nigeria’s dancehall star Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, known by his stage name Patoranking, Tanzanian Bongo Flava icon Ali Kiba, and Uganda’s celebrated artist Ykee Benda are among the musicians sharing messages of comfort and support with Rwandans.

Their statements echo a call for unity, remembrance, and renewal as the country mourns the more than one million Tutsi who were killed simply because of their ethnicity.

“We stand together with all Rwandans for the 31st commemoration of the Genocide. Never Again,” posted Tanzania’s Ali Kiba to his millions of followers on social media.

Ykee Benda, born Tugume Wycliffe and known for the hit Muna Kampala, also has roots in Rwanda.

He called on the world to always remember the lives lost in the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, emphasizing the importance of passing on this history to future generations so that such atrocities never happen again.

Celebrated local hip-hop artist Ishi Kevin urged the youth to reject genocide ideology, especially in online spaces.

“Let’s remember, unite, and renew. But most importantly, my fellow youth using social media platforms—let’s reject genocide denial and ideology,” he said.

Once used as a tool to incite violence during the genocide, music has now become a powerful force for reconciliation and unity in Rwanda.

Speaking in a recent interview about the mourning period, Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) spokesperson Dr. Thierry B. Murangira encouraged celebrities to use their influence to fight against genocide ideology.

“Celebrities must not remain silent. Silence is not neutrality—it’s a missed opportunity to shape the future,” he said. “If you have a million followers, your message against genocide ideology can have a powerful impact.”

Other Rwandan artists and media personalities, including Teta Diana, Marina, Fireman, Aline Gahongayire, and many others, have also shared messages of unity, remembrance, and renewal with their fans.

In 2014, the United Nations and the African Union designated April 7 as the International Day of Reflection on the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda.