Dental Illness Among Top Five Health Issues In Bugesera

Dental illness has emerged as one of the top five most prevalent health issues in Bugesera District, with over 28,000 cases reported in 2024 alone.

Ruth Kemirembe, Director of Health for the district, confirmed that oral diseases are now among the five most common health issues residents face.

“This calls for a new level of urgency. We must prioritise oral health education as a public health imperative,” Kemirembe said on 3 April 2025 at the launch of campaign to tackle oral diseases.

In response, the Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC) and Miracle Corners Rwanda (MCR) have partnered to launch a targeted campaign aimed at reducing the burden of oral diseases in the region.

The initiative was spotlighted during this year’s celebration of World Oral Health Day, held on 3 April at Groupe Scolaire Kagasa in Gashora Sector.

Themed “A Happy Mouth is a Happy Mind,” the event emphasised the importance of oral hygiene in overall health, particularly for children in rural areas.

With support from Colgate and the University of Rwanda’s School of Dentistry, the event included free oral health screenings, educational workshops, and the distribution of hygiene kits to schoolchildren.

Dental professionals and university students led the sessions, teaching children simple but effective habits—like brushing twice a day—that can prevent a host of dental issues.

“Oral health is not a luxury—it’s a necessity. We need to bring this message into every home and school in Rwanda,” said Irene Bagahirwa, Director of the Oral Health Disease Prevention Department at RBC.

According to Dr Danilo Milanes Zambrano, Dean of the Faculty of Dentistry at the University of Rwanda, dental diseases are not only painful and debilitating but also expensive to treat.

“Prevention is the most cost-effective and impactful strategy we have,” he said, urging for increased outreach to vulnerable communities.

The new campaign, titled “Oral Health Promotion for Children in Rural Communities of Bugesera,” will reach 10,000 children aged 5 to 15 across five sectors: Gashora, Juru, Ngeruka, Nyarugenge, and Rilima.

It also aims to build leadership skills among university dental students and foster stronger public-private partnerships in health education.

Funded by the FDI World Dental Development Fund, the project reflects a growing global commitment to oral health—an area often overlooked in public health strategies.

As RBC reports, poor dental hygiene—especially the failure to brush after meals and before bed—is a leading contributor to the rise in oral diseases.

“This is more than a campaign but a movement where every child we reach brings us one step closer to a healthier Bugesera.” Kemirembe commented.