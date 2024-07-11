Rayon Sports Welcomes Congolese Elenga Kanga

Rwandan football league’s giant and most enthusiastic fanbase Rayon Sports, has warmly welcomed Prinsse Junior Elenga Kanga, the international striker from Congo Brazzaville, who has arrived to finalize his transfer to the Blues.

Elenga Kanga, aged 24, is set to sign a two-year deal with the blues that will keep him in the club until 2026.

Elenga Kanga arrived from AS Vita Club in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where he played a pivotal role to secure the prestigious “Coupe du Congo.”

Joining the Blues this summer, Elenga Kanga adds to the club’s roster alongside other new signings like Omar Gningue, Fitina Omborenga, Ndayishimiye Richard, Niyonzima Olivier ‘Seif’, and Ndikuriyo Patient.

While awaiting the appointment of a new head coach, Rayon Sports has already kicked off training sessions in preparation for the upcoming season scheduled to commence on August 16, 2024.