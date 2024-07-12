RPF Writes History The Right Way- Candidate Kagame In Gasabo District

The flagbearer of RPF Inkotanyi in the July 15 Presidential elections, Paul Kagame has told dozens of thousand supporters in Gasabo district, that his party writes history the way it is supposed to be written.

Kagame rallied RPF supporters in Karama, a culminant point of Gasabo in Bumbogo sector, Gasabo district.

He was welcomed by two young cabinet members Yvan Butera and Irere Claudette respectively Minister of State in Ministry of Health and Ministry of Education.

They both shared strong stories with Butera reminding the story of Kagame who, in 1960s, fled the country when he was 4 years old, but, Butera said, I also returned in the country from exile at 4 years old when you liberated the country in 1994.

Irere who was born in Kacyiru also had a story of the childhood. She said that as a young schoolgirl, she was stubborn like any child. At seven years, she went to Kacyiru Primary school, and, after school, she used to go to the nearby Ministry of Education “to enjoy a ride in the lift.”

She was surprised that after the leadership of Kagame provided her with quality education in Rwanda and abroad, she returned home, and the president entrusted her with a huge responsibility in the same Ministry.

“Now enjoying the lift as I go to my office to plan quality education for the country,” she said praising the candidate who gave everyone quality education, including women who had been left behind by past regimes.

From this story, Kagame shared his own, how he used to sneak in the country and visit several areas of Kigali back in late 1970s.

“One day, from Kiyovu in a family of one Claver Muyango I was walking across the city, from the embassy of the then Zaire and continued up to the then state house of Habyarimana when security officers stopped me,” Kagame recalled.

“I was reading a book, but when I walked past the security point, a gendarme called me and I pretended. He insisted but I still did as if I had not heard him until I realized that he was coming for me. I run for my safety, he followed me but I narrowly escaped.”

The same way Irere used to visit the offices of ministry of Education and ended up becoming a minister, Kagame too, used to see the state house and ended up becoming the head of state and occupied the same facility.

Kagame said that none planned to make things start that way and lead to the current status quo, but RPF is a party that helps people grow.

“RPF writes history the right way,” Kagame said.

“RPF fought for the truth of all Rwandans, be it those who were cursed abroad, be it those who were in the country but had no right to enjoy their country.”

He said, the achievements of the country courtesy of RPF, were reached at the cost of blood of people.

“Unfortunately, there are some people who dare to despise that milestone, I thank you who don’t take it for granted,” he said.

Kagame dismissed the attitude of critics who undermine Rwanda’s uniqueness on the ground that Rwandan leader gets landslide victory during elections.

“Is that democracy when political parties cause chaos during electoral period? We have our uniqueness-ubudasa, but if chaos is their uniqueness, fine,” he said.

“Actually, this is what happened here with the political parties which killed thousands of people during the Genocide and this was called Democracy.”

Kagame will conclude his campaigns in Kicukiro, Kigali this Saturday, July 13.