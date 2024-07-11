CAF Competitions: APR FC Draws Azam FC, POLICE FC Set For CS Constantine

On July 11th, 2024, in Cairo, Egypt, Rwanda’s representatives in the upcoming CAF competitions, APR FC and POLICE FC, now know their opponents for the 2024-2025 preliminary rounds of the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup.

In the CAF Champions League, APR FC, reigning Rwandan league champions, will face off AZAM FC from Tanzania, the runners-up of the NBS league, in the preliminary round. The winner will proceed to challenge between JKU SC of Zanzibar and Pyramids FC of Egypt on the path to the group stages.

This will be another opportunity to the Lions the best Rwanda’s decorated champions to pursue their dream of reaching the group stages of the CAF Champions League or even the finals, having attempted and failed many times before.

POLICE FC, winners of Rwanda’s Peace Cup, have been pitted against Algeria’s CS Constantine in the first preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup. The winner of this matchup will advance to meet either Nsoatreman FC of Ghana or TP Elect Sport of Chad in their quest for the group stages.

The initial matches are scheduled for May 15-18, 2024, with the return legs set for May 22-25, 2024.

All Rwandan teams will commence their campaigns away, hosting the return legs as well.

None of these teams have previously secured a spot in the group stages. Could this be their breakthrough moment?