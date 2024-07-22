Red Arrows Wins CECAFA Kagame Cup 2024

Zambian-based Red Arrows were crowned the winners of the CECAFA Kagame Cup 2024 after beating Rwandan side APR FC 10-9 in a penalty shootout.

120 minutes of regular play and extra time were not enough to determine the winner, as the game ended in 1-1 draw before proceeding to the penalty shootout.

New recruit Tuyisenge Arsene, who entered the pitch from the bench, was unlucky during the penalty shootout, as he missed his shot, sending the ball wide and leaving APR FC in tears.

Red Arrows were clinical in the shootout, converting all 10 of their penalties, while APR FC managed to score only 9.

During the game, attendees enjoyed every minute due to the game’s rhythm, despite the Red Arrows’s penalty saved by the APR FC’s goalkeeper Pavelh Ndzila on eighth minute of the first half.

This was the first defeat for the Lions in this tournament after winning two and drawing one during the group stage and eliminating Al Hilal of Sudan 5-4 on penalties in their route to the final.

It was the fifth time APR FC reached the CECAFA final, having won three previous titles, all in Kigali, their home base.

Apart from Atraco FC and Rayon Sports FC of Rwanda, who have won this competition away from home, no other Rwandan teams have achieved this feat.

APR FC will return to Kigali on Monday, expected to arrive at 5:50 pm.

APR FC will head back to Tanzania on August 2nd for an invitation to participate in Simba Sports Club’s annual event, Simba Day.

After Simba Day, APR FC will return to Tanzania to play against Azam FC in the CAF Champions League on August 16th.

Red Arrows made history as the first team from Outside of CECAFA members to win the tournament.

Al Hilal secured third place by beating Al Wadi 3-2 in a penalty shootout following a goalless draw.

This regional tournament is sponsored by Rwanda’s President, Paul Kagame. The champions received US$30,000, the runner-up US$20,000, and the third place US$10,000.