God Is Too Smart To Dwell In Caves – Minister Utumatwishima

Minister Utumatwishima Jean Nepo Abdallah has criticized believers who leave their beautiful churches and go to seek God in caves and deserts putting their lives in danger.

The minister of Youth and Arts was speaking during in his closing remarks at the catholic Youth forum on Sunday in Ruhengeli Diocese.

He was referring to the case of churches and religious organisations that were closed recently following failure to respect rules and regulations. Musanze where Ruhengeli is located was among the most affected districts in this regard.

He therefore said that the failure to respect rules has a lot to do with poor mindset.

“Some go to the caves, others go into spring waters, but they forget that if they came at a beautiful church like this of Ruhengeli Diocese, God would hear them and answer them,” Minister Utumatwishima said.

“I don’t think God resides into caves. Those who go into the caves and other hostile places risk their lives.”

The Minister further said: “God is too smart to reside in caves, if someone goes there to seek him, just know that he is despising our God.”

He requested the youth to ignore those who call themselves men of God with just an aim of misleading and conning them.

“Imagine the youth, even those who are literate and have gone through several levels of education who are mislead by such kind of people who promise to unlock their visa, marriage! You should not be fooled to that extent,” he advised.

The Archbishop of Kigali Antoine Cardinal Kambanda advised the youth to use their life for the good, rather than the evil.

“Do not subscribe to the evil, like these issues of fornication and other forms like the same sex intercourse. Serve God while resisting to the evil. You can even join religious organisation because serving God is good,” he said.

This forum comes as the church prepares celebration of 2025 years of salvation of humanity, and 125 years of Good News in Rwanda.