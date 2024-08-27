PLE: 96.8% Pass National Exams

The Ministry of Education has released results of Primary Leaving Examination(PLE) and Ordinary Level for the academic year 2023-2024.

In Primary, 96.8% passed the exams while in Ordinary level 93.8% also passed.

In this year 203,098 pupils registered for the national exams, while 202,021 sat the national exams and 195,955 passed theme.

The Minister of Education Gaspard Twagirayezu, said that on a general note, the pupils performed well, but there is need to strengthen in mathematics and literature.

In Ordinary level, 143,227 students had registered, and 143,157 pupils sat. Of them 134,245 pupils representing 93.8 % passed the exams.