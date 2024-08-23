Kitoko Sets To Drop A Reggae Album

Afrobeat star Kitoko Bibarwa revealed that he is going to release a reggae music album totally different from music that people know about him which is Afrobeat genre.

The new reggae album is composed of 6 songs that were produced by himself together with a renown local audio producer Made Beats, who is currently residing in United Kingdom.

The UK-based Afrobeat heartthrob disclosed the information on Thursday live on KT Radio’s evening program ‘Boda 2 Boda’, when he was asked why he hasn’t dropped any new song in almost five years’ time.

“It’s true I slowed down in doing music for years because I got a new academic job at Kings University, but I am soon releasing a new reggae music album that I produced 80 percent. It was mastered by producer Made Beats,” says Kitoko.

In the due course of the interview, listeners were given time to ask Kitoko, and one of the callers asked him about settling down to make a family.

The ‘Winema’ hitmaker replied in a sarcastic way not specifically agreeing that he is in a relationship with someone, but he did admit that soon he will drop a bombshell.

“I know it’s time but I can’t tell you right now that I am engaged to someone, and soon I will invite you for a big day,” he replied.

In early March 2020, Kitoko posted a picture on Instagram, passionately kissing unidentified lady and the picture set ablaze the internet sparking rumours of walking down the aisle.

Kitoko relocated to the UK back in 2012 for studies and since then, he has been producing both audios and videos to keep his fans hooked until he graduated, and decided to focus more on the new job than music.

The also is set to thrill Rwandan, Burundians and Congolese living in Brussels come octomber together with Burundi’s hotshot Sat-b.

Kitoko’s music has been rocking local airwaves for more than 10 years and he is known in the music industry as a hardworking musician.