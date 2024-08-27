The Best Student for PLE Dreams to Be Rwanda’s Minister of Education

The Ministry of education has awarded the best students in the Primary and Ordinary Level exams 2023-2024.

Igiraneza Lucky Fabrice from Pioneer School in Bugesera district emerged the best student in Primary Leaving Examination(PLE), followed by Igeno Alliance Pacifique from Irerero Academy in Kamonyi, Southern Province.

Kirezi Remezo Benita from Ecole Autonome de Butare in Huye district came on third position, and on fourth was Senga Nshuti Davy from Kigali Parents’ School-in Gasabo, Kigali.

Kazubwenge Mahirwe Vanessa from Ep Espoir de l’Avenir of Bugesera district closed the list of top five students in Primary Leaving Examination.

Meanwhile, the best students from PLE said he is first of all thankful to the person who built a school in her neighborhood.

“I deployed much efforts to win; I could ask my colleagues and my parents who are also teachers and I am thankful to everyone who contributed to this success,” Igiraneza who was accompanied by his father said.

Igiraneza understands that though he emerged on top in these exams, there are other colleagues from different schools who did not manage.

His dream is to make all schools equal in opportunities.

“My dream level is to have all students benefit the same chances of education, I wish all the schools of Rwanda to benefit same advantages,” he said.

“In the future, to make my dreams come true, I may wish to become any minister in this country, but most especially Minister of Education. Becoming Minister of Education here, I would put Rwanda’s education on the world map.”

In Ordinary Level, Terimbere Ineza Alia Ange Stevine from Lycee Notre Dame de Citeaux in Kigali emerged the best student, followed by Tuyisenge Denys Prince from Hope Haven Gasabo and Twarimitswe Aaron from Ecole Secondaire Kanombe-Efotec. The fourth was Abeza Happiness Mary Reply from Fawe Girls School-Kigali.

The list wad closed by Niyonzima Jean de Dieu from the Institute of the Blind of Kibeho, Nyaruguru district.

He said his vision is at 60 per cent where he can read some books, and cross a road carefully, but to write, he essentially revert to braille.

Niyonzima who was born brind said “Like father like son; I had no choice because my father himself was brilliant in school. He studied in Minor seminary during his time.”

This student wishes to study hard and to become a famous journalist like Esmail Mwanafunzi from Rwanda Broadcasting Agency who does documentaries.

“He is just bright,” said Niyonzima.

For the best student in O’Level, she said she cannot boast.

“I may not say I studied quiet a lot, because there are colleagues who probably do way better than me. I cannot boast of praying because I am not the best. Of course I made a lot of efforts for this milestone,” she said.

Terimbere wishes to become a medical doctor.

The best students were rewarded with a laptop and a whole year education kit.