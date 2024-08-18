Rwanda’s Early Childhood Development Partners to Meet In The ECD National Conference

The National Child Development Agency (NCDA) and its partners are organizing the National Early

Childhood Development (ECD) Conference.

The event will focus on addressing progress, identifying gaps, and renewing commitments to providing high-quality ECD services that shape children during their formative years.

The conference will be held at the Marriot Hotel from August 19 to 21, 2024, and will bring together 350

stakeholders, including representatives from government institutions, non-governmental organizations, the

private sector, academia, and ECD service providers.

This year’s conference will be held under the theme: “Nurturing Tomorrow: Advancing Sustainable Early

Childhood Development.”

Early Childhood Development services foster the development of sensory-motor, social-emotional, and

cognitive-language skills in young children, while also equipping parents and other caregivers with the tools

needed to fulfill their parenting roles effectively.

According to the Director General of NCDA, INGABIRE Assumpta, investing in early childhood development is

crucial, as 80% of a child’s brain capacity is developed within the first three years of life.

“This period is characterized by heightened sensitivity to environmental influences. Investing in early

childhood results in better health outcomes, enhanced learning capabilities, increased adult earnings,

poverty reduction, fewer inequalities, and a more peaceful society,” she said.

“Policies, programs, and other support mechanisms that empower parents and caregivers to provide the best

start in life yield healthier, better-educated children, a well-equipped workforce, and sustainable growth,”

she added.

Currently, in Rwanda, there are 31,638 ECD facilities with a total of 101,809 caregivers.