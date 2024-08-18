RPF Members In Muhanga Send A Cow To Baby Ian Kagame Mwizerwa

Today was a big day in the family of Marie Goreth Kamugisha and husband from Nyamabuye, Muhanga district in the Southern Province.

As their baby boy who was named after a child of the first family Ian Kagame Mwizerwa completes 45 days on earth, members of the Rwanda Patriotic Front(RPF) Inkotanyi in Muhanga district put a smile on their face.

The members, today gave a cow to the family so as to help them get milk which is essential for their baby’s feeding. That gesture was not in vain; Kamugisha has strong bonds with RPF.

On June 24, Kamugisha was in the middle of a crowd of supporters who had come as an early bird for the campaign rally of RPF candidate Paul Kagame, who actually won the presidential elections.

Kamugisha who was expectant started labor at the rally, and she found assistance right there.

Hours after Kagame left the campaign trail, amidst cheers and tears of joy, Kamugisha gave birth to a healthy baby boy from the nearby Kabgayi hospital where she was transported aboard a well equipped ambulance, and named him “Ian Kagame Mwizerwa”.

Today’s gesture was in the sideline of celebration of Kagame’s win.

“I am very thankful to President Kagame. I went to his campaign rally, because I couldn’t afford to stay home when he was coming at my home district. I almost delivered from the campaign site and I was taken very good care,” Kamugisha told the mayor Kayitare Jacqueline who headed the delegation that brought the pregnant cow.

“RPF walks the talk. They had promised me to give me a cow so that I can get milk for my lovely son.”

While speaking at Kamugisha’s home, Mayor Kayitare said: “We had pledged to do this gesture in recognition of her courage which she showed while coming at campaign rally at a very critical stage of her life.”