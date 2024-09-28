CAN 2025 Qualifiers: Amavubi Coach Names Squad for Benin Games

Rwanda national football team head coach, Torsten Spittler, has named a provisional squad to begin preparations for the upcoming double-header against Benin, part of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) qualifiers.

The 38-man squad was announced today, Friday, September 27, and the players are expected to enter camp on Monday, September 30. Rwanda will first face Benin on October 11 in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, before hosting the return leg on October 15 at Amahoro Stadium in Kigali.

Notable additions to the squad include Ngabonziza Pacifique from Police FC, Kury Johan Marvin from Yverdon Sport FC in Switzerland, Salim Abdallah from Musanze FC, and Kabanda Serge of Gasogi United. However, midfielder Rafael York and forward Hakim Sahabo have been excluded due to disciplinary reasons.

Rwanda is in Group D alongside Nigeria, Benin, and Libya. After two matches, the Amavubi sit third in the group D with two points, following a 1-1 draw against Libya in Tripoli and a 0-0 stalemate against Nigeria in Kigali.

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations will be held in Rabat, Morocco, next year.

Team

Goalkeepers

Buhake Clement, Ntwari Fiacre, Hakizimana Adolphe, Muhawenayo Gad and Niyongira Patience.

Defenders

Omborenga Fitina, Byiringiro Jean Gilbert, Niyomugabo Claude, Imanishimwe Emmanuel, Mutsinzi Ange, Manzi Thierry, Niyigena Clément, Nsabimana Aimable, Nshimiyimana Yunusu, Ishimwe Christian and Hirwa Jean.

Midfielders

Bizimana Djihad (Captain), Ruboneka Jean Bosco, Iradukunda Siméon, Mugisha Bonheur, Nkundimana Fabio, Rubanguka Steve and Ngabonziza Pacifique.

Strikers

Kwizera Jojea, Niyibizi Ramadhan, Dushimimana Olivier, Mugisha Gilbert, Iraguha Hadji, Guelette Samuel, Hamiss Hakim, Nshuti Innocent, Gitego Arthur, Mbonyumwami Taiba, Muhire Kevin, Kabanda Serge, Guelette Samuel, Kury Johan Marvin Salim Abdallah, Ishimwe Anicet and Biramahire Abeddy