The Ben Releases New and Anticipated Song

Rwandan R&B artist-The Ben (Benjamin Mugisha) has just dropped a much anticipated new song dubbed “Plenty”.

The song has been in the pipeline for some time and The Ben- who refers to himself as “Tiger B” has in the past days asked his fans to guess the name of the new song for a cash prize of Rwf500,000 for one lucky guessers, but this ended up with four winners-each getting the same amount.

The Ben told KTPress that he normally takes some good time when working on a new music project and that his music nowadays is not only targeting Rwandan market but globe one.

“Yes, fans will always love to see you dropping new music like every few months but business wise and creativity wise it’s not okay. That’s why I usually take my time creating music because I want to give my best to my fans in terms of creativity,” he said.

Plenty song comes out on the right time as the singer plans to throw a mega solo concert come 1st Jan 2025 at BK Arena.