Guinean Diaspora Community in Rwanda Conducts First Census

The embassy of Guinea in Rwanda has conducted the first census of Guinean nationals living in the country and endorsed the established the Council of Guineans in Rwanda as a way of building a community of resilience, hard work and fraternity among its nationals.

The census was conducted the September 27, 2024 with registration of details of all 100 Guinean nationals, including the diplomats, living in the country.

This is part of the weeklong activities to prepare for the celebration of the 66th Guinea independence day to be marked in Kigali next week- on October 2.

Soumaila Savané, Ambassador of the Republic of Guinea to Rwanda, who was the first to be registered in the census, said that their community in Rwanda is significant in enhancing the existing relationship between the two countries.

“Our bilateral collaboration with Rwanda is to bring all people together and work together with no discrimination,” Savané said.

Bah Amadou was presented as the chairman of the Guinean diaspora community (Council of Guineans) in Rwanda and was recognized for playing a key role in the establishment, exemplary leadership and commitment to the Guinean community living in Rwanda.

The council aims at creating a peaceful place for Guinean living in Rwanda in order to unite in a common vision of their country that is indicated in the country’s national motto: Work, Justice, and Solidarity.

Mohamed Bachir Camara, the Spokesman of the Council of Guineans in Guinea and Rwanda said that the census and established Council will be a shining example of resilience, hard work and fraternity and reflects the relations between our two countries- which is growing stronger every day, built on a foundation of mutual trust and constructive cooperation.

“This census project is therefore not only part of this bilateral dynamic, but it also symbolizes the continued commitment of our leaders to invest in the future of our diaspora. Under the leadership of the President of the Republic (of Guinea), we are no longer satisfied with fine words, we are taking action,” Camara said.

As part of the Guinea independence day celebrations activities, and showing the existing solidarity between Rwanda and Guinea, this Saturday, the latter joined Rwandan communities in Kanyetabi village, Rusheshe cell, Masaka sector in Kicukiro district to take part in the monthly cleaning exercise- commonly known as Umuganda.

Also as part of the upcoming Guinea independence day celebrations, the Guinea Embassy and diaspora community will be hosting friendly football matches between Rwanda, Guinea, Mali and Senegal- that will be held at Pele Stadium in Nyamirambo, this Sunday.

These activities were preceded with the signing of the Agreement between the Embassy of Guinea in Rwanda and the Council of Guineans established in Rwanda which consists of Guineans who are most engaged in business and pursuing education in Rwanda.

Rwanda and Guinea share a relatively new bilateral relationship which has been cemented with the latter opening an embassy in Kigali in October, 2023 and this has been followed by both Presidents (Paul Kagame and his counterpart- Gen. Mamady Doumbouya) making state visits to explore ways to collaborate in areas of mutual interest and signing of a Joint Cooperation Agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs).

These include: A Framework Cooperation Agreement, Agreement for regular diplomatic consultation between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs; Visa Waiver Agreement, Cooperation Agreement in the fields of Health and Medical Sciences,

The MoU for Cooperation in the fields of development planning and International Cooperation, MoU for Cooperation in the field of the Environment and the Management of Natural Resources; and a Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA).