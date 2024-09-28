Home NewsInternational Guinean Diaspora Community in Rwanda Conducts First Census
Guinean Diaspora Community in Rwanda Conducts First Census

by Daniel Sabiiti
written by Daniel Sabiiti 3:17 pm

Part of the Guinean community in Rwanda with the ambassador- Soumaila Savané (4th from left)

The embassy of Guinea in Rwanda has conducted the first census of Guinean nationals living in the country and endorsed the established the Council of Guineans in Rwanda as a way of building a community of resilience, hard work and fraternity among its nationals.

The census was conducted the September 27, 2024 with registration of details of all 100 Guinean nationals, including the diplomats, living in the country.

This is part of the weeklong activities to prepare for the celebration of the 66th Guinea independence day to be marked in Kigali next week- on October 2.

Ambassador Soumaila Savané,

Soumaila Savané, Ambassador of the Republic of Guinea to Rwanda, who was the first to be registered in the census, said that their community in Rwanda is significant in enhancing the existing relationship between the two countries.

“Our bilateral collaboration with Rwanda is to bring all people together and work together with no discrimination,” Savané said.

Bah Amadou was presented as the chairman of the Guinean diaspora community (Council of Guineans) in Rwanda and was recognized for playing a key role in the establishment, exemplary leadership and commitment to the Guinean community living in Rwanda.

Bah Amadou (with a Guinean child), was central at building the Guinean Council in Rwanda

The council aims at creating a peaceful place for Guinean living in Rwanda in order to unite in a common vision of their country that is indicated in the country’s national motto: Work, Justice, and Solidarity.

Mohamed Bachir Camara, the Spokesman of the Council of Guineans in Guinea and Rwanda said that the census and established Council will be a shining example of resilience, hard work and fraternity and reflects the relations between our two countries- which is growing stronger every day, built on a foundation of mutual trust and constructive cooperation.

“This census project is therefore not only part of this bilateral dynamic, but it also symbolizes the continued commitment of our leaders to invest in the future of our diaspora. Under the leadership of the President of the Republic (of Guinea), we are no longer satisfied with fine words, we are taking action,” Camara said.

Mohamed Bachir Camara, the Spokesman of the Council of Guineans in Guinea and Rwanda.

As part of the Guinea independence day celebrations activities, and showing the existing solidarity between Rwanda and Guinea, this Saturday, the latter joined Rwandan communities in Kanyetabi village, Rusheshe cell, Masaka sector in Kicukiro district to take part in the monthly cleaning exercise- commonly known as Umuganda.

Guineans in Rwanda ready for Umuganda excercise to construct a community feeder road in Kanyetabi village.

Rwandans joined by the Guinean community in Kanyetabi village.

Rwandan and Guineans ladies at the Umuganda

Also as part of the upcoming Guinea independence day celebrations, the Guinea Embassy and diaspora community will be hosting friendly football matches between Rwanda, Guinea, Mali and Senegal- that will be held at Pele Stadium in Nyamirambo, this Sunday.

L-R: Bah Amadou and Amb. Soumaila Savané at the signing of the contract between the Embassy of Guinea in Kigali and the Council of Guineans in Rwanda

These activities were preceded with the signing of the Agreement between the Embassy of Guinea in Rwanda and the Council of Guineans established in Rwanda which consists of Guineans who are most engaged in business and pursuing education in Rwanda.

Rwanda and Guinea share a relatively new bilateral relationship which has been cemented with the latter opening an embassy in Kigali in October, 2023 and this has been followed by both Presidents (Paul Kagame and his counterpart- Gen. Mamady Doumbouya) making state visits to explore ways to collaborate in areas of mutual interest and signing of a Joint Cooperation Agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs).

These include: A Framework Cooperation Agreement, Agreement for regular diplomatic consultation between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs; Visa Waiver Agreement, Cooperation Agreement in the fields of Health and Medical Sciences,

The MoU for Cooperation in the fields of development planning and International Cooperation, MoU for Cooperation in the field of the Environment and the Management of Natural Resources; and a Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA).

Rwandans and Guineans solidarity

Family fun time for Guinean mothers and children

Guinean Muslim lady at the event. Guinea is about 89% a Muslim dominated country, located in in West Africa.

Guinean lady smiles before participating in the census. It is believed that Guineans have same looks like Rwandans.

 

Mohamed Bachir Camara and Amb. Soumaila Savané (right).

Some of the Guineans diplomats and officials living in Rwanda.

Bah Amadou (left) and Mohamed Bachir Camara, the minds behind the Guinean Council in Rwanda.

Some of the Guinean familes living in Rwanda pose for a group photo.

 

