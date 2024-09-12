Juliana Muganza Appointed New Deputy CEO for RDB

This evening, President Paul Kagame appointed Juliana Kangeli Muganza, Deputy CEO of Rwanda Development Board(RDB).

Kangeli who, until the new appointment was serving as Deputy Director General of the cabinet at the Office of the President replaces Nelly Mukazayire who was appointed Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Sports yesterday.

She served in different capacities, among others as Policy Analyst and then Senior Analyst at Office the president since 2014.

She also served as Program coordinator for the West Philadelphia financial services institution.