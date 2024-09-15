CAFCL: APR FC Battles Pyramids To A Hard-Fought Draw at Amahoro Stadium

In the second round of the CAF Champions League preliminary, APR FC held Egyptian side Pyramids FC to a 1-1 draw at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali.

The match saw Mohamed Chibi score an unfortunate own goal, giving APR FC the lead, while Fiston Kalala Mayele’s header secured an equalizer for Pyramids. APR FC now face a tough challenge in Cairo for the return leg, needing a strong performance to knock the Egyptian giants out on their home turf.

This result puts APR FC under pressure, as Pyramids gained a crucial away goal, meaning APR FC will need to dig deep in Cairo to overturn the advantage.

Coach Darko Novic made no changes to his starting lineup from the team that triumphed over Azam FC in the first round of the CAF Champions League preliminaries.

Within the first three minutes, APR FC won a corner kick, but Jean Bosco Ruboneka’s effort flew wide of Ahmed Naser Elshenawi’s goal.

By the 20th minute, APR FC was pushing for a breakthrough, but Pyramids FC remained composed, neutralizing their attacks with disciplined defending.

In the 24th minute, Pyramids midfielder Ibrahim Blati Toure picked up the game’s first yellow card for a foul on Taddeo Lwanga. APR was awarded a free kick, but the shot went wide of the mark.

The first half ended in a goalless stalemate, with both sides unable to find the back of the net.

Five minutes into the second half, APR FC broke the deadlock with an own goal from Mohamed Chibi, sending the home crowd into a frenzy.

The atmosphere in Amahoro Stadium was electric, with fans cheering loudly as APR FC took the lead.

In the 64th minute, APR FC’s head coach made his first substitution, bringing on Aliou Souane to replace Taddeo Lwanga, aiming to solidify the midfield.

Just two minutes later, Pyramids made their first change, with Mohamed Reda replacing Ramadan Sobhi to add fresh legs to their attack.

In the 73rd minute, Pyramids made a second substitution, as Mohamoud Abdelsabour came on for Karim Nafez Ramadan, trying to turn the tide of the match.

APR FC responded with a double substitution, as Victor Mbaoma replaced Mamadou Sy, and Lamptey Richmond came on for Bah Mahamadou Lamine.

Pyramids FC continued to press for an equalizer, dominating possession as they searched for a way back into the game.

In the 82nd minute, their persistence paid off. From a corner kick, Fiston Kalala Mayele rose highest to head home the equalizer, bringing the score to 1-1.

APR FC made additional changes as Gilbert Mugisha and Yussif Seidu Dauda were replaced by Arsene Tuyisenge and Niyibizi Ramadhan.

Despite the referee adding four minutes of stoppage time, neither team could find a winner, and the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

The decisive second leg is set for September 21, 2024, at the Cairo International Stadium, where APR FC will fight to advance in the CAF Champions League group stages.