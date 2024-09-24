Rwanda’s Busy Week As #UNGA79 Kicks Off

It’s a busy week for Rwanda as World leaders gather in New York, United States for the the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.

The UN General Assembly, which officially opened on Sunday, September 22, seeks to tackle global issues, with the resolution of conflicts as one of its main priorities.

Rwanda is present at the Assembly and its presence started with, among others, Diplomatic engagements, according to Rwanda’s Foreign Affairs Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe.

“Diplomatic engagement in New York with Foreign Ministers of Singapore, Zimbabwe, Latvia and Bangladesh,” Minister Nduhungirehe posted on his social media accounts.

As this year’s General Assembly focuses on conflict resolution, Rwanda is renowned for its robust contributions to UN peacekeeping missions around the world. The country currently stands as the fourth-largest global contributor to UN Peacekeeping missions, with approximately 6000 troops deployed worldwide.

Meanwhile, Minister Nduhungirehe chaired the 24th Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Minister’s Meeting yesterday, which discussed preparations for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting 2024 (CHOGM) which will take place in Apia, Samoa from 21-26 October.

This year’s CHOGM is organised under the theme: “One Resilient Common Future: Transforming our Common Wealth”.