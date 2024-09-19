Rwanda’s Winning Game Plan: Building Sports Business Before Chasing Trophies

Rwanda has been steadily climbing the global ranks across various sectors, from environmental protection to ease of doing business, security, and the fight against corruption. In the three decades since the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, the nation has made remarkable strides. However, one area still playing catch-up is the sports industry, which is gradually learning lessons from the country’s other success stories.

Historically, Rwanda’s sports landscape had little to showcase on the regional or global stage. The quality of players left much to be desired, and the infrastructure was underdeveloped, limiting the country’s ability to host significant events. Rwanda’s sporting ambitions were, for a long time, hampered by repeated defeats and a lack of infrastructure to attract sports tourism.

Youth nurturing and club-level talent development were routine efforts, with national league clubs seeking to strengthen their ranks from the pool of young men and women struggling to emerge as talented athletes. According to a sports analyst, Rwanda is not yet in a position to task a national football coach with delivering the African Cup of Nations (AFCON). Nevertheless, the country is laying the groundwork for long-term success. The focus has shifted toward building a solid sports infrastructure to generate revenue from international tournaments. Once the business side of sports is firmly established, the next step will be to pursue quality in earnest.

“The government is clearly prioritizing infrastructure development, either directly or indirectly, by supporting facilities,” the analyst noted. “The current focus is on boosting infrastructure.”

Building a Sports Hub

Rwanda is positioning itself as a future sports hub by upgrading existing infrastructure and constructing new facilities that meet international standards. Key projects include the 10,000-seat BK Arena, built in 2019, and stadiums like Huye, Pele, and Nyagatare. These are complemented by Bugesera and Umuganda Stadium in Rubavu. Additionally, the iconic Amahoro Stadium, now upgraded to a 45,000-seat capacity, and the Remera sports complex are critical components of this development strategy.

Masai Ujiri, president of the NBA’s Toronto Raptors and the founder of Giants of Africa, is credited with inspiring Rwanda’s vision for the BK Arena. Ujiri’s involvement in Rwandan sports infrastructure also extends to the Zari Court, a basketball and hospitality hub at the Remera complex. Giants of Africa has committed to constructing 30 basketball courts across Africa, with eight slated for Rwanda.

This infrastructure investment has already yielded benefits, including the signing of a contract with the Basketball Africa League (BAL) to host its finals in Rwanda, thanks to the BK Arena. Beyond basketball, tennis, golf, and cricket have also seen notable improvements, with international tournaments now being hosted in Rwanda’s upgraded facilities.

These events draw sports stars and global figures who participate in tournaments or attend as brand ambassadors and speakers at international sports conferences, further inspiring Rwanda’s youth.

A Bold Vision

Rwanda’s sports infrastructure is part of a broader, daring vision. The country’s partnerships with European football giants Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, and Bayern Munich under the “Visit Rwanda” campaign are not just aimed at boosting tourism but also at nurturing football from the grassroots level. This includes establishing academies, organizing competitions such as the PSG Academy World Cup, and promoting young players.

In 2023 alone, sports activities brought in $13 million, according to a government report presented to parliament. The Rwanda Convention Bureau (RCB) and Rwanda Development Board (RDB) have been instrumental in attracting sports-related business under the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) initiative, a significant driver of Rwanda’s tourism revenue.

At the forefront of this movement are Nelly Mukazayire, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Sports, and Minister Richard Nyirishema. Their appointments reflect the government’s commitment to balancing business growth with the pursuit of quality in sports.

However, the sports analyst emphasized that the success of Rwanda’s sports industry will depend on teamwork and communication. “They need to understand that if one slips, the other will too,” the analyst said. “Blame games won’t help. They should work hand in hand, and foster strong collaboration with sports federations.”

While the Ministry of Sports may not be expected to bring home a CAF or other major international football trophies just yet, the priority is to cultivate a strong working relationship with both domestic and international stakeholders.

Recognizing the contributions of key sports figures like CAF President Patrice Motsepe, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, and Masai Ujiri will also be crucial to the future success of Rwanda’s sports industry.