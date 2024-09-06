The UN is Committed to Supporting Rwanda’s Vision- Amina Mohammed

Rwanda’s Prime Minister Dr. Édouard Ngirente and the United Nations (UN) Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed have met to discuss ways to further strengthen cooperation between the UN and the Government of Rwanda.

The meeting held in Kigali this Friday, September 6, 2024 aimed at, was attended by officials from both parties including Ozonnia Ojielo, the UN Resident Coordinator in Rwanda.

The discussions also specifically focused on peace and security, financial systems to benefit African countries including Rwanda.

Mohammed said that the discussions are very important as Rwanda is a valued member of the United Nations, more so beyond peace keeping but also the voice in development and leadership on issues of the continent.

“Our real discussions centered around the Summit of the Future that is happening in a couple of weeks at the UN which will look at more specifically- peace and security, the financial systems and how we can get more resources to invest in development in countries like Rwanda and new technologies,” Mohammed said.

Mohammed said that the discussions on technology on the continent could perhaps help Africa to leapfrog and not the narrative that Africa is left behind.

The Summit is a high-level event, bringing world leaders together to forge a new international consensus on how to deliver a better present and safeguard the future- for instance one of the questions will be- how to achieve a fairer future, in the face of so much global upheaval and conflict?

World leaders will convene at the United Nations to adopt the Pact for the Future, which will include a Global Digital Compact and a Declaration on Future Generations as annexes.

Both Ngirente and Mohammed also discussed areas of supporting Rwanda’s Vision of which Mohammed said that the UN is willing to support the priority areas.

“We are looking forward to having those discussions with the government in those areas where the priorities are,” Mohammed said.

Last month, Rwanda’s Cabinet, chaired by President Paul Kagame, approved the second National Strategy for Transformation (NST2) built on 5 priorities carried on from the previous achievements of NST1.

The new 5-year strategy (2025-2029) which corresponds with Kagame’s new term in office, following his re-election in July, will include key focus areas of job creation, export promotion, quality of education, reduced stunting and malnutrition, and enhanced public service delivery.