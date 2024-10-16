Amavubi Stars Boost AFCON 2025 Aspirations with 2-1 Win Against Benin

Rwanda nationa football team “Amavubi stars” shined at Amahoro stadium after beating Benin 2-1 in African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers to restore hope for 2025 AFCON in Morocco Rabat, thanks to Nshuti Innocent and Bizimana Djihad.

Before the match, it was a must-win situation for the Rwanda ‘Amavubi Stars’ in Group D, having only collected two points from their first three group stage games.

The Amavubi Stars began the game with a tactical approach, showing strong ball possession and looking to break the deadlock early. By halftime, they had registered nine shots, with two on target, and enjoyed a 69% possession rate.

However, in the 42nd minute, just a few minutes before the break, a marking error by Mugisha Bonheur allowed Steve Mounie to steal the ball on the right flank. This set up Hassane Imourane, who crossed it to Fitina Omborenga, and Andreas Hountondji made a crucial touch to put the ball in the net, giving Benin a 1-0 lead at halftime.

In the second half, Amavubi was energized by their fans’ growing support and maintained their momentum, showing spirit. They continued to dominate Benin, thanks to the excellent play from Samuel Gueulette and Imanishimwe Emmanuel.

In the 70th minute, Mutsinzi Ange sent a long ball into the box, which Imanishimwe Emmanuel headed down to Nshuti Innocent, who quickly equalized.

Five minutes later, in the 73rd minute, Amavubi was awarded a penalty for a foul on Djihad Bizimana inside the box. Captain Djihad Bizimana took the penalty in the 75th minute, scoring the second goal for Amavubi and igniting the crowd at Stade Amahoro.

With 15 minutes remaining, the focus shifted to defending their lead. The coach made substitutions, bringing on Rubanguka Steve for Djihad Bizimana, Kevin Muhire for Samuel Gueulette, and Niyomugabo Claude for Gilbert Mugisha.

The team managed the closing moments effectively, including four minutes of stoppage time, and the match ended with Amavubi winning 2-1.