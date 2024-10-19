Bamporiki, CG(Rtd) Gasana Granted Presidential Pardon

Former Minister of State Edouard Bamporiki, and former Governor, of Eastern Province and once Police Boss CG Emmanuel Gasana are among the 32 convicts that were granted by Presidential pardon.

The list which also include tycoon Aloys Rusizana is features in thes Official Gazette n° Special of 18/10/2024.

The list also includes Christian Rwakunda, a senior official who, in 2020 was part of senior government officials who were found guilty in conspiracy to mismanage public funds, causing the government a loss of over Rwf2bn.

They allegedly did this by flouting a tender procedure to purchase a building at Rwf9.85bn while valuation indicated its actual price to be Rwf7.6bn.

Caleb Rwamuganza, Permanent Secretary in Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, Godfrey Kabera, Director-General in Ministry of Finance, Eric Serubibi, former Director-General of Rwanda Housing Authority (RHA) and Christian Rwakunda, who was Deputy Director-General in Rwanda Social Security Board (RSSB).

Eric Serubibi, Christian Rwakunda who were both sentenced to 6 years in jail obtained presidential pardon. Also joining them is Aloys Rusizana who was also in this trial. He is the owner of the house which is involved in this trial. Currently, the house in Kacyiru is the headquarters of Supreme Court.

Back to Bamporiki who also served as a member of Parliament and National Coordinator of Itorero program, he was sentenced to five years in jail back in 2022.

Bamporiki, in 2022 was found guilty of corruption and misusing his office to solicit a bribe, adding an extra year to the four years he was handed by a lower court earlier.

In an earlier sentencing by Nyarugenge Intermediate Court, on September 30, 2022, Bamporiki had been handed four years plus paying with a fine of Rwf60 million after court found him guilty in a case of corruption and crimes related to the use of authority to solicit a bribe.

Bamporiki appealed the sentence in the High Court and said that what he did was an act of helping a friend and for that reason he was given a token of appreciation Rwf 10million. He also said, that if forgiven, he would be of more value and change his past than being in prison.

Meanwhile, in the case of Retired CG Emmanuel Gasana, Nyagatare Intermediate Court early this year sentenced him to three years and six months in prison and imposed a fine of Rwf36 million after he was found guilty on the charge of abuse of office but was acquitted on the charge of acquiring illegal benefits.

On this list of 32 convicts on presidential pardon, the one who had the longest sentence is Albert Niyonkuru who was serving sentence of 11 years over child rape since April 2020 in Nyagatare juvenile Prison. When he was jailed in 2020, Niyonkuru was 17 years old.

In Nyagatare juvenile prison, 11 convicts were pardoned where eight of them were found guilty of child rape and were sentenced to between 5-11 year in jail. Other cases with lower sentence include abortion which went to as low as 4 months sentence in jail.