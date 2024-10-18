Home NewsNational New Ministers: Cyubahiro Mark Bagabe Appointed to Minagri, Patrice Mugenzi to Local Govt
National

New Ministers: Cyubahiro Mark Bagabe Appointed to Minagri, Patrice Mugenzi to Local Govt

by Jean de la Croix Tabaro
written by Jean de la Croix Tabaro 11:54 pm

Cyubahiro Marc Bagabe

President Paul Kagame has appointed Dr. Cyubahiro Marc Bagabe new Minister of Agriculture, replacing Dr. Musafiri Ildephonse who heads this Ministry for nearly one year.

Dr. Bagabe, a seasoned politician is not new in the agriculture sector. He served as Director of Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Development Board(RAB) in two different times.

He also served the country as Director General of Rwanda Standard Bureau. Until his appointment, Bagabe

Dr. Patrice Mugenzi

Also appointed is Dr. Patrice Mugenzi, the new Minister of Local Government who has been serving as Director General Rwanda Cooperative Agency since August 2023.

Mugenzi is replacing Jean Clause Musabyimana who served in this capacity since November 2022.

