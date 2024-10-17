Liam Payne Passes On At 31

British boyband and solo singer Liam Payne dead at 31, after falling from a 6th floor hotel in Buenos Aires Argentina.

According to Argentina’s police statement, the singer died instantly.

Liam Payne one of the favorite teen singers from One Direction had travelled to Argentina to attend a show staged by his friend and former bandmate Niall Horan.

It is alleged that, before the tragedy, neighbors had a noise coming from the young artiste hotel room of people believed to have been drinking alcohol.

Onlookers suggested that, the singer might have stumbled or something happened resulting from intoxication causing him to fall from the balcony.

Liam Payne rose to fame after starring in British’s X-Factor music competition in 2010, and joined other contestants Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson,Harry Styles and Niall Horan to form globe recognized boyband dubbed One Direction under the guidance of entertainment Mogul Simon Cowell.

Payne released his solo debut EP album ‘First Time’ in 2018, and his solo studio album in 2019, gaining top charting success from singles like ‘Strip down’ featuring Quavo and ‘Fir You’ featuring Rita Ora.



Payne’s last album ‘Tear Drops’ was released in 2024, and it’s single ‘Tears Drop’ is currently topping charting in various countries including UK.

Celebrities like Piers Morgan, Paris Hilton and manymore poured condolence messages in social media as well as Payne’s worldwide fan base.

Family and fans outraged after TMZ posted photos of the singer’s incident inside the hotel showing his body and smashed television.