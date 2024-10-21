Minagri: Dr. Musafiri Hands Over to Newly Appointed Min. Mark Bagabe

The outgoing Minister of Agriculture and Animal Resources Dr. Ildephonse Musafiri has handed over to his successor Dr. Mark Cyubahiro Bagabe who was appointed last week.

“Thanks to colleagues for what we achieved together,” he said evoking the journey he walked together with the staff and senior managers of the ministry his appointment in March 2023.

On his side, Bagabe said he is joining them for work.

“I like working and I know that’s why we are all here. So, we will work together and achieve more,” he said.

Bagabe, prior to this appointment, has been the Director General of the Rwanda Inspectorate, Competition and Consumer Protection Authority since March 2024. His general leadership experience includes key roles at various government institutions, such as the Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resources Development Board and the Rwanda Standards Board (RSB).

He holds a PhD in Plant Health and an MSc in Technology of Crop Protection from the University of Reading.