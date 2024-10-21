Home NewsNational Minagri: Dr. Musafiri Hands Over to Newly Appointed Min. Mark Bagabe
National

Minagri: Dr. Musafiri Hands Over to Newly Appointed Min. Mark Bagabe

by Jean de la Croix Tabaro
written by Jean de la Croix Tabaro 3:59 pm

The outgoing Minister of Agriculture and Animal Resources Dr. Ildephonse Musafiri has handed over to his successor Dr. Mark Cyubahiro Bagabe who was appointed last week.

“Thanks to colleagues for what we achieved together,” he said evoking the journey he walked together with the staff and senior managers of the ministry his appointment in March 2023.

On his side, Bagabe said he is joining them for work.

“I like working and I know that’s why we are all here. So, we will work together and achieve more,” he said.

Bagabe, prior to this appointment, has been the Director General of the Rwanda Inspectorate, Competition and Consumer Protection Authority since March 2024. His general leadership experience includes key roles at various government institutions, such as the Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resources Development Board and the Rwanda Standards Board (RSB).

He holds a PhD in Plant Health and an MSc in Technology of Crop Protection from the University of Reading.

 

Related Posts

Light At The End Of The Tunnel, As...

Former Minister Aurore Mimosa Munyangaju Appointed Ambassador

Amavubi Stars Boost AFCON 2025 Aspirations with 2-1...

WHO Warns Against Imposing Overly Punitive Travel Restrictions...

Rwanda Hosts the 6th Africa Tea Convention and...

“Rwanda Makes Us Proud As Africans” Declares Africa...

Rwanda Postpones the Iconic Gorilla Naming Ceremony-Kwita Izina

Marburg Outbreak: Rwanda Kicks Off Vaccination Drive With...

PHOTOS: President Kagame, New EAC Secretary General Discuss...

From Words To Action: Commonwealth Judges Commit To...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

casibomholiganbetcasibomcasibom son girişJOJOBETjojobetcasibom 733 girişcasibom 733 girişjojobetcasibom 760güncel girişlerCasibom GirişJojobethttps://jojobetgirisler.com/https://jojo-bet-giris.com/jojobetcasibomCasibomCasibom Giriş