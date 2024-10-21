Karan Patel and Tauseef Khan shine again in Rwanda Mountain Gorilla

Kenyan driver Karan Patel, alongside co-driver Tauseef Khan again signed their names in the Africa’s Motorsport’s family especially Rwanda Mountain Gorilla Rally after successfully defending their title at the Rwanda Mountain Gorilla Rally concluded on this Sunday 20th October 20, 2024.

Karan Patel, sealed the win in the day three Rally that took place in Bugesera through Kigali on Friday and Sunday, October 20.

The exceptional Patel, behind the wheel of his Skoda Fabia R5, ruled the Day Three stage on the challenging roads of Nemba, Ruhuha, and Kamabuye.

He (Karan Patel), completed the 24.5-kilometer course in just 12 minutes and four seconds, finishing an incredible one minute and 44.8 seconds ahead of Uganda’s Joshua Muanguzi and co-driver Hamuza Lwanga, who took second place in their Subaru Impreza N12.

Out of the 21 cars that started the competition, seven were driven by Rwandans. These included teams of Giancarlo Davite and Sandrine Isheja, Gakwaya Jean Claude and Mugabo Jean Claude, Kanangire Christian and Tuyishime Regis, Nshimiyimana Adolphe and Anita Pendo, Queen Kalimpinya and Ngabo Olivier, Murengezi Bryan and Niwemugore Djamila, as well as Semana Genese partnered with Hakizimana Jacques.

The 24th Rwanda Mountain Gorilla Rally contributed points to drivers competing in the African Championship, led by Karan Patel with a total of 140 points.

Among the awards presented, Kanangire Christian finished fourth overall and was the highest-ranked Rwandan. Queen Kalimpinya was recognized as the best female driver, while Sandrine Isheja received the award for the best female co-driver.

The winners for African Championship will be awarded in 2024 FIA General Assembly that is expected to take place in Kigali-Rwanda from December 8-13. 2024.