Music is My Calling-Runup

Rising Afro pop singer RunUp real names Kwizera Emmanuel reveals that doing music is not only a passion but also his calling to unite and spread positive message to educate people on various issues.

The steady upcoming musician with hits like ‘Delete’ believes in educating and informing youth on issues like drug abuse through his music.

While speaking to KTpress, Runup talked about creating music with impactful message rather than doing music only for money.

“I don’t just do music for making money but I focus on creating music that change someone’s life in a positive way especially my fellow youth who still engage in drugs instead of creating jobs to develop their communities and country,” says RunUp

He added, music is my calling and one day I would like to up lift my country’s flag on international stage.

RunUp, is a Rwandan AfroPop, Afro beat singer and songwriter born on June 26, 1999, in the bustling metropolis of Kigali, Rwanda.

His debut singles include “Isabella, delete, on God and see “.

RunUp is a new kid on block with unique vocals, a mastery of infectious rhythms and heartfelt storytelling.