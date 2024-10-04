President Kagame, European Council President Charles Michel Hold Talks In Paris

President Paul Kagame on Thursday evening in Paris, France, met and held talks with European Council President Charles Michel, ahead of the 19th Summit of La Francophonie. According to the Office of President, their discussion focused on topics of continental and global significance.

Over the years, Rwanda and the European Council have fostered a partnership and cooperation in different areas of interest including peace, security, economic development, and regional stability, among others.

Charles Michel last visited Rwanda in April this year, to attend the 30th commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, joining other dignitaries to light the flame of hope at the Kigali Genocide Memorial, which preceded the national ceremony.

He was also among the speakers at the BK Arena national commemoration event, where shared a heartfelt speech pointing to the need for the world to learn from the past in order to shape a brighter future.

“The duty of memory is first and foremost an obligation. It is an obligation to remember, an obligation not to forget. It is an obligation to learn from our mistakes in order to try to let more light into the world,” he said.

He stayed in the country to be part of the EU Delegation commemorative event before meeting President Kagame for a candid exchange on the strong partnership between the European Union and Rwanda. He also engaged with young entrepreneurs at Norrsken East Africa under the EU supported ‘Aguka’ Programme to promote entrepreneurship and job creation.

In Paris this Friday, President Kagame and First Lady Jeannette Kagame will join other Heads of State and Government for the 19th Summit of La Francophonie co-hosted by International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) Secretary-General Louise Mushikiwabo and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Held under the theme “Create, innovate, and do business in French,” the 19th Francophonie Summit, also called Villers-Cotterêts Summit, will have a special focus on youth employment.

The President and First Lady will today attend the opening ceremony of the 19th Francophonie Summit in Villers-Cotterêts, a town 80 km north-east of Paris where French was declared the official language of France in 1539, replacing Latin.

Later in the evening, they will join other dignitaries for a dinner hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron at the Élysée Palace.