Five Patients Recover from Marburg Virus

by Jean de la Croix Tabaro
Rwanda has recorded good news in response against the Marburg Virus which has so far claimed 11 lives since its outbreak in Rwanda last week.

According to a daily update, Rwanda recorded no fatality on October 3 and for the first time, the Ministry of health announced that five patients recovered from the virus.

This brough the number of patients in isolation and under treatment to 21.

High fever, severe headache and muscle ache together with vomiting and diarrhea are among the symptoms of the virus.

People are advised to avoid close contacts with symptomatic people and to enhance hygiene.

Till date, Rwanda did not recommend any specific instruction in prevention model that may disrupt the business flow in the country.

