My Marriage Was On The Verge of Collapsing-Meddy

Rwanda’s budding R&B crooner Medard Jobert Ngabo commonly known on stage as Meddy finally revealed the reason why he switched from secular to gospel music as constant fights with wife over issues stemming from drinking alcohol.

The singer gave his life testimony on stage for Canadian congregation before throwing up a thrilling performance backed by a choir.

Speaking on the reason why he turned to making gospel songs, Meddy revealed that it was God’s calling and redeeming himself to be a better father and husband.

“My marriage today is full of happiness because I turned to God but before, it was characterised by fights due to mistakes that comes with fame, money and not having a clear vision of future me,” says Meddy.

The singer added that, he almost broke up with wife but through prayers God answered him and changed his life style, the fact that surprised my wife but along the way she came to accept it and now we are living a good life.

Back in 2016, the ‘My Vow’ hitmaker told local tabloids that he would change from secular music to gospel after releasing a hit song dubbed Ntacyo Nzaba featuring Adrien which went viral on social media as well as earning more than 1 million views in a short period of time.

Meddy also reminded the gathering that church made him who he is today but he drifted from it looking for fame and money hence doing secular music.

When Meddy came to music scene back in 2010, he released a gospel song called ‘Ungirira Ubuntu’ which was well received and contributed a lot to the singer’s music career boost.

“One day I will have to switch genres and focus on gospel music as one way to thank God for blessing my songs to be loved by music lovers. Every time I sing a gospel song, it becomes a massive hit overnight,” Meddy told KT Radio back in 2018.

Already the R&B most popular artist boasts 4 mega gospel hits including Ungirira Ubuntu, Ntacyo Nzaba, Niyo Ndirimbo featuring Adrien and Holy Spirit.

According to Meddy, Holy Spirit tune was a true story based on his life experience and it is one of the reasons he is motivated to sing about the endless love of almighty God.

After walking down the aisle with his Ethiopian wife Mimi, Meddy through his social platform Twitter and Instagram told his more than 741k followers that he is a changed person and the post was followed by Bible scriptures.