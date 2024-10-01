Dear Dad, Here We Are, 1st October In A Liberated Rwanda

Dear Dad….,

Greetings to you, and other angels in heaven. As I write, I am confident you are smiling, as you look down at a now a peaceful land of Rwanda.

A peaceful land, that had been declared dead by almost everyone. As you look down on that land, so transformed now, do perhaps cast your mind back to your 16 year old self, fleeing that land, as it was being murdered? Do you see yourself walking day and night, for weeks, months on end, barefooted, through forests, finding yourself in Burundi? Do you see yourself continuing the walk, Tanzania, finally, taking a rest in Uganda?

Do you sense the pain of a 16 year old you in a foreign land, wrenched from his loved ones, never again to see his parents, childhood friends? A boy robbed of his childhood. Do you see the boy, wondering how he would survive? No more childhood now, I must be a man, is that what you said to yourself? Did it offer any comfort?

I wanted to tell you Dad, that as you can see, today, that land that gave you pain, would now fight not only for your rights, but for the rights of those who stole everything from you. It is an extraordinary transformtion Dad.

Then came July 1994, a day when all our nightmares would end, and a new Rwanda rise with the new dawn. Yes, the nation was still at war, angels would fall, as they battle demons, still at the gate. But you had no doubt the angels would triumph, and brought us all back to the land that you had left at 16, but as with the army of angels, never left your heart and mind.

And so, crossed into Rwanda, this time not alone, this us, this time not fleeing your land, but returning to it, immediately behind the heroic young men and women, who were ready to give their life’s blood, so we could be home, and never again be refugees. You were hungry to return home – after more than 30 years as a refugee.

We were at home in Rwanda, you told us, but you would not let us go outside and play, like other children. In explanation, told us to be quiet and listen. The sound of exploding grenades filled our silence. The between good and evil was won, but deadly skirmishes would continue. The demons were not easily defeated, they were still pursuing their intent of exterminating their own, even as the angels pursued them, and delivered the intended victims from the jaws of torturous death.

Slowly, we heeded call, we understood that indeed it would be some time before the angels turned Rwanda into a land, where children could play freely. More angels would give their lives to bring that about, the angels of 1st October.

And Dad, even today, I feel your confidence, your belief in the angels and the future for which they were fighting and for which oh so many would die. You had no doubt. You were confident for our future, the future of the nation, a confidence built on the shakable faith in the warrior angels: “Iki gihugu kizaba kiza. Ibi ntibizongera ukundi. Aba bana bakinjiye iya mbere Ukwakira bakaba bakirokoye ari bato, ntabwo bazemerera uwakongera kucyangiza bamaze no gukura,” you would tell us. This land will be beautiful again, this youth, barely out of childhood, who entered it on 1st October, and fought to deliver it, will never allow it to be despoiled ever again, as mature adults.

I wish I could have seen as far as your vision of Rwanda, Dad, I am sorry I could not understand the future in your mind’s eye that you tried to share. Thirty years later, I see it now Dad, and how right you were.

And so, here we are Dad, it is 1st October, 2024, thirty four years since the young men and women you never stopped talking about, made the extraordinary decision that they would take up arms, to fight and if need be die, for the liberation of their nation, their people.

Well Dad, your confidence in those men and women, your belief in the kind of nation they would build, are now our reality. You saw it so clearly. I imagine it comes as no surprise to you. Do you smile at how many still wonder how it has been possible, even as they see it, not as a dream as you did, but before their eyes?

You would be 87 years today Dad, if you had stayed, but you could not. How happy you would be in your old age. Had you been able to stay, I know that you would have been at my house last Sunday, waiting for me to return from my weekly morning run. We would be seated together with your daughter-in-law and your grandchildren, watching Dr Charles Muligande, as he reminded us how Rwanda was completely dead in 1994, and when at last the angels sent the demons howling back to hell, how impoverished they left the nation, so much so, that government officials could not afford to travel abroad for official duties. At the time, the deathly silence was accompanied by the deathly smell we knew was of our loved one.

Today Dr Muligande, not a witness, but a participant in the reconstruction of the nation, talks more of a miraculous recovery, a revitalised nation. He enthuses how the nation’s budget is now over a hundred times what it was in 1994.

As you know Dad, Dr Murigande is a God fearing man, he was on Rwanda Television, talking to journalists, about the forthcoming “Rwanda Shima Imana,” gospel crusade, or Rwanda thanks God.

And you should see where the event was held, you would not recognise it. Amahoro stadium is now as good an example of Rwanda’s transformation as any. The once bombed out shelter for refugees in 1994, is now a shining stadium, ready to host not only international sporting events, but occasions of national importance.

It was at at Amahoro Stadium, that the swearing in ceremony for our President was held, with Rwandans cheered on by Rwandans, and congratulated by dignitaries from around the Africa and beyond.

Under a heavy downpour, people celebrated, Dad, Rwanda never had such a stadium, one of the best in the region. You would be amazed and overjoyed to see it, but you would not be surprised. Dr Muriganda is right of course, Rwandans have much for which to thank God. Dad, so many things happened since you left us to be with God. Those young men and women you trusted in 1994, have not rested on their laurels. You would be so proud of them. While they get closer to retirement, they are steadily passing on a baton to young compatriots to carry on.

In fact, last night, President Kagame, appointed more young Rwandans to key government positions. Just as you trusted them, they are putting their trust in the hands of today’s young Rwandans. As you see from where you are Dad, your faith and confidence were justified, Rwanda is in good hands.

Anyway Dad, I could go on all and night and not finish this story, so, let me pause here for now. I shall reflect more about Rwanda’s journey, from hell to joy.

Today, I wanted to tell you that the young men and women, or as you affectionately called them, “aba bana,” these children, in whom you had such complete faith and confidence, have more than lived up to your dreams, hopes and expectations.

And I wanted to pay them my own tribute Dad, now that I understand so much better, what you were trying to tell us. I see it now, and my faith and confidence in the present and future of this nation, is as strong as yours. I know now that we owe them a debt of gratitude, we shall never be able to pay. But that is all right, all they would want is for us to make Rwanda, a fitting monument to their sacrifice. And we can do, and say, Mwarakoze Inkotanyi.

HAPPY 1st OCTOBER!!!