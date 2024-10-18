Rwanda Peacekeepers In South Sudan Conduct Medical Outreach For Displaced People

Rwandan peacekeepers serving under the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), yesterday conducted a medical outreach and provided free medical services at Malakal IDP camp.

The medical services provided included sensitization on non-communicable diseases, and deworming, then 150 IDPs living in the Malakal IDP camp were tested for malaria, respiratory infections, intestinal parasites, and blood pressure.

Mr Zacharia Deng Owet the coordinator Malakal IDP/POC camp appreciated the constructive initiative and cooperation by Rwandan peacekeepers and thanked them for providing free medical services.

He promised to maintain cooperation and collaboration between peacekeepers (Rwanbatt-2) and the Malakal IDPs.

During the medical outreach the Rwanbatt-2 Contingent Commander, Lt Col Charles RUTAGISHA stressed that security always starts with good health. He also commended the close collaboration with the IDPs to secure the camp that is inhabited by more than 43,000 South Sudanese who fled the conflicts back in 2014.