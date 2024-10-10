How STEMpower Is Promoting STEM In Rwanda

STEMpower, a non-profit organization that promotes science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education in Sub-Saharan Africa, has established a network of 8 operational STEM centers in Rwanda, strategically located to provide diverse communities with hands-on computer and electronics skills and, ultimately, bridge the digital divide.

Each of the STEM centers that were built in the last two years consists of a computer laboratory and an electronics lab. By working closely with the higher education institutions that host these STEM centers, the organization guarantees that students obtain hands-on training to supplement their theoretical classroom learning.

So far, STEMpower’s presence in Rwanda is already bearing fruits, as many who have attended training sessions at the centers explain.

Victoire Irakoze, a 22-year-old mother, dropped out of school at an early age when she got pregnant, and would always find herself ill-equipped for the job market as a result. However, thanks to STEMpower’s free computer literacy program at College Adventist de Gitwe, Ruhango District, she says she is now better positioned for job opportunities.

“I literally didn’t know how to use a computer, and most of these job opportunities I came across required some basic skills on the same. After completing the training at this center, I now have the basic computer skills, and I am now more confident and optimistic to apply these skills on the labor market,” she explained.

Irakoze was part of a recent cohort of 131 students and community members who completed computer literacy training at College Adventist de Gitwe. Her story, therefore, showcases the organization’s commitment to inclusive education and reviving shattered dreams.

Emmanuel Tuyisenge is another beneficiary of STEMpower’s training programs whose story further highlights the practical impact of the organization. The 22-year-old from Kanjongo Sector, Nyamasheke District, always dreamed of becoming an electronics technician, but lacked the financial means to pursue formal education.

In 2022, he heard about STEMpower and enrolled for its free-to-attend training program. After completing their training, he opened ‘Emmy Shop of Electronics’, the only electronic repair shop in his village.

“I wanted to put to use the skills I acquired, and, fortunately, noticed there was no one in my area repairing electronic gadgets. My business is now running well, and I hope to expand it as time goes by,” he said.

Effective teaching methodology

Gervais Tuyizere, a high school student at Murama Secondary School, Ruhango District, also participated in a number of trainings by STEMpower. He says that they have helped him better understand what he was being taught in class.

“The hands-on teaching methodology helps me better understand what I am learning and it becomes easier to remember it,” he said, adding “I have learned how to install internet connection in my area, and how to do basic computer maintenance, thanks to this training.”

Tuyizere says he envisions to become an IT engineer and therefore believes the skills he has acquired will be of essence as he pursues his dream career.

STEMpower has established at least one STEM center in all four provinces of the country and Kigali, to reach to as many beneficiaries as possible. The facilities are located at University of Rwanda- College of Science and Technology, Nyarugenge District; Ines Ruhengeri, Musanze District; Kibogora Polytechnic, Nyamasheke District; and University of Rwanda- College of Education, Kayonza District.

Other learning institutions hosting the centers are Gitwe Adventist College, Ruhango District; East African Christian College, Kicukiro District; Nyabiheke Refugee Camp, Gatsibo district; and University of Tourism, Technology and Business studies, Rubavu District. These centers are not just for students; they also serve members of the local community, providing vital skills and opportunities to those who might otherwise be left behind.

The non-profit organization will soon inaugurate a new STEM center at Rwanda Polytechnic, Kigali College, as it expands its footprint in the country.

Besides Rwanda, STEMpower has presence in many other Sub-Saharan African countries such as Ethiopia, South Sudan, Mali, Congo-Brazzaville, Burundi, Uganda, and Kenya among many others.

total, the organization has established 125 STEM centers and counting, which are helping students learn innovation, real-world problem-solving and creativity, hence empowering them to lift their respective homeland from stubborn poverty.