Bruce Melodie in Nairobi For Music Biz

Rwandan celebrated music star Itahiwacu Bruce famous on stage as Bruce Melodie is in Kenya to promote his brand-new release song dubbed ‘Iyo Foto’ featuring ex-Sauti Sol’s lead singer Bien Aime.

The Kapillar hitmaker is currently doing interviews on various Radio/Television stations and last night he engaged with social media influencers especially those affiliated with entertainment industry.

According to rumours from Bruce’s camp, it’s also alleged that there’s ongoing talks between Bruce and Diamond Platnumz future collabo, if nothing is changed.

Tanzania’s superstar Diamond Platnumz is one of the expensive musicians to record a song with.

Recently Uganda’s budding songstress Spice Diana confessed that, her collabo with Diamond Platnumz will never see the light because the bongo flavour star asked a huge sum of $50,000 for a single video.

So, if at all Bruce Melodie is going to record a song with Diamond Platnumz, he will have to part away with at least 50,000-100,000 USD (134,676,400.00 Rwf).

Bruce Melodie is a well-established musician who has worked with global stars like American Jamaican music icon Shaggy. With his record label 1:55 AM and its hocho Coach Gael is known for spending excessively when it comes to making a profitable music venture.

The ‘Saa Moya’ hitmaker, first broke onto music mainstream in 2012, with hit songs like Uzandabure and the rest as they say, it’s history.

The multiple award winner ventured into expanding his music spheres by recording records with various artists in the region like Sawa Sawa featuring Kenya’s Khaligrapher Jones, Totally with Tanzania’s Harmonize and Uganda’s BET award winner Eddy Kenzo.