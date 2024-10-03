Home NewsRegional DRC: At Least 78 People Die After An Overcrowded Boat Capsized Near Goma
Regional

DRC: At Least 78 People Die After An Overcrowded Boat Capsized Near Goma

by Jean de la Croix Tabaro
written by Jean de la Croix Tabaro 9:43 pm

At Goma port, citizen watch rescue efforts

At least 78 people died when an overcrowded boat with 278 passengers from Bukavu, Southern Kivu capsized on Lake Kivu near Goma, the Northen Kivu Province of the Democratic Republic of Congo

Associated Press quoted Jean-Jacques Purusi, governor of the South Kivu province saying that the death toll was provisional, and the number of fatalities could rise.

Screenshot of an amateur video showing the boat capsizing

Reports from Kinshasa based riverband.com website indicate that earlier in the day, witnesses said they saw rescue services recover at least 50 bodies from the water. Ten lucky passengers were rescued and hurried to the nearby health facility.

The accident, blamed on overloading and probably among the deadliest is one in a series that happened since a couple of months now.

Rescue efforts

In June, another boat capsised in capital Kinshasa, causing 80 fatalities in June this year, while in January, 22 people also died on lake Mai Ndombe. In April 2023, six other people died following a boat accident.

It is alleged that the overloading of boats which has become a source of fatalities follows insecurity in Eastern DRC where the country is in war against M23, which resulted in closure of some roads.

“Traders resorted to maritime road,” writes Associated Press.

