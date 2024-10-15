Home Business & TechTechnology The City Clocks Are Losing Time
Technology

The City Clocks Are Losing Time

by Jean de la Croix Tabaro
written by Jean de la Croix Tabaro 3:20 pm

The clock in front of Simba Supermarket

Except for the City Hall, most of public clocks in the city of Kigali have become as simple as any ornaments among the components that make a package  of Kigali’s beauty.

On time-City Mall clock

Since 2008, a local company called City Clocks started installing the clocks in strategic location, which came with advertorial content from corporate companies.

Across the country, they have so far installed nearly 35 clocks todate and some are either too fast or too slow, while others are completely broken.

In Kanogo roundabout

Arafat Rutayisire, in-charge of Technic at City Clock told Kigali Today’s journalist, that for several weeks now, they have experienced a problem of spare parts which they cannot find on the local market, but in Germany.

“We have got a problem from the supplier, a factory from Germany; some spares are no longer working, but the factory is not producing more currently. A part from that, we do a regular tour to fix those that are loosing time,” Rutayisire said adding that the clocks did not have any problem until last week.

The clock near former UTC

“Some of the clocks can be repaired without any requirements of new spares. We hope that we shall be able to do a tour and fix them this week.”

Near the main roundabout

According to Rutayisire, some clocks including the one near Ombudsman office requires just replacement of a battery.

“We normally get a permission from the traffic police to be able to work on them. We hope to get the permission son,” he said.

Near M Hotel

Not working anymore: The clock in front of Mille Collines Hotel

Related Posts

One Final Push for Amavubi Stars To Stay...

He Boasted of Being A Member of Hutu...

The Legacy of Tony Mudakikwa Rwanda’s First Mountain...

“Tito Mboweni Was A Giant Voice For Africa”...

Self-Centred Motorists An Added Risk To Patients Infected...

Luanda: Rwanda, DRC Make Promising Steps To Address...

How 5 Wetlands In Kigali Will Improve Rwanda’s...

The AfCFTA Business Forum, Biashara Afrika, Concludes With...

 REG WBBC Crowned 2024 RBL Champions After Defeating...

Minister Sandrine Calls Upon Rwandan Artists To Do...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

casibomcasibom girişCASİBOMCasibomholiganbetcasibomCasibomcasibomjojobet girişcasibomcasibom güncel girişcasibomcasibom girişcasibom girişcasibomCasibom Girişcasibomcasibomcasibom son girişJOJOBETjojobetgirişi jojobetjojobet girişjojobet