The City Clocks Are Losing Time

Except for the City Hall, most of public clocks in the city of Kigali have become as simple as any ornaments among the components that make a package of Kigali’s beauty.

Since 2008, a local company called City Clocks started installing the clocks in strategic location, which came with advertorial content from corporate companies.

Across the country, they have so far installed nearly 35 clocks todate and some are either too fast or too slow, while others are completely broken.

Arafat Rutayisire, in-charge of Technic at City Clock told Kigali Today’s journalist, that for several weeks now, they have experienced a problem of spare parts which they cannot find on the local market, but in Germany.

“We have got a problem from the supplier, a factory from Germany; some spares are no longer working, but the factory is not producing more currently. A part from that, we do a regular tour to fix those that are loosing time,” Rutayisire said adding that the clocks did not have any problem until last week.

“Some of the clocks can be repaired without any requirements of new spares. We hope that we shall be able to do a tour and fix them this week.”

According to Rutayisire, some clocks including the one near Ombudsman office requires just replacement of a battery.

“We normally get a permission from the traffic police to be able to work on them. We hope to get the permission son,” he said.