The Legacy of Tony Mudakikwa Rwanda’s First Mountain Gorilla Doctor

For several years now, the number of mountain gorillas in Volcano National Park is increasing constantly, with more than 1000 individuals now, up from 680 individuals in 2008.

In the assessment that was conducted in 2018 from the International Union for Conservation of Nature(IUCN) Red List, mountain gorillas were reclassified from critically endangered to Endangered thanks to conservation efforts.

Contributing to conservation milestones of the kind across the region are men and women who dedicated their life to safeguarding the primates, and among them was Antoine Mudakikwa, the first Rwandan mountain Gorilla doctor.

Mudakikwa passed on September 20 after nearly 30 years working, first with Gorilla Doctors organization(two years) and with Rwanda Development Board(RDB) for the remainder of his professional career.

At RDB, he was head wildlife veterinarian – an important position, and what kept Gorilla Doctors and Dr. Tony working together closely until his retirement from RDB.

Dr. Mudakikwa, first Rwandan, if not African gorilla doctor left a great legacy in the community of gorilla doctors and wildlife conservation at large. He will be remembered for giving the country his immense knowledge.

Dr. Jean Felix Kinani Sangwa writes: “ since 2004, as the second mountain gorilla doctor in Rwanda after Dr. Tony, I learned invaluable lessons from this incredible man. He taught me that the word “no” shouldn’t have a place in my vocabulary.”

Kinani recalls that when he joined, together with Mudakikwa they trained wildlife veterinarians and researchers on gorilla survival after rescue from poachers.

” Through Dr. Tony’s leadership, we successfully rescued the first mountain gorilla to survive captivity – “Maisha.” He also led us toward success in several projects,” part of the testimony reads.

“For instance, he spearheaded the transfer of mountain gorillas to the Senkwekwe sanctuary in North Kivu and lowland gorillas to the Grace sanctuaries in the DR Congo, the creation of a clinic (Kinigi Quarantine Facility) to receive and care for gorillas and monkeys confiscated from poachers in the region and advocated for the establishment of a wildlife laboratory for mountain gorilla health in Rwanda.

The second gorilla doctor after Tony will also remember the strictness of the latter, who would never tolerate people who would sabotage or jeopardize life of the primates, but always acting with kind heart.

“He possessed a gentle heart overflowing with love. Dr. Tony was a joyful and charismatic man who thrived in good company and found happiness in seeing others happy,” writes Dr. Kinani.

“I continue to teach the discoveries we made together (https://gorillahealth.org/scientific-publications/) at universities, international institutions, and even in the field with young conservationists.”

“As a new recruit to the Uganda Wildlife Authority in 2001, I was sent to Rwanda for six weeks to be trained by Dr. Tony in gorilla health monitoring. I have since had many memorable moments including good, wild and crazy ones throughout the years…including rescuing a giraffe from a snare in Akagera National Park, Rwanda.” – Dr. Benard, head veterinarian, Uganda said.

“I will forever miss him. I put him in the category of my ‘Dad’ in professional matters. The veterinary fraternity in Rwanda and the region will equally miss him.” – Dr. Julius Nziza, head veterinarian, Rwanda.

“For me, Dr. Tony is my mentor and a great icon in the conservation and protection of gorillas.” says Dr. Jean-Paul Kabembe Lukusa, employee health program manager, DR Congo.