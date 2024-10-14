He Boasted of Being A Member of Hutu Power Extremists – Witness On Genocide Suspect Rwamucyo

Several revelations continue to be made at the Paris Court of Assizes where former medical doctor at University of Rwanda Eugene Rwamucyo is battling a genocide case.

Rwamucyo, Director of Public Health during the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi is accused of Genocide crimes, conspiracy to commit the Genocide and crimes against humanity.

He is alleged to have committed the crimes in and around Butare town in sectors of Kansi, Gishamvu, Ngoma, Ndora and others of the current Huye and Gisagara district respectively.

A witness from Rwanda knew Rwamucyo when he found her at her working place in Butare and quickly understood that Rwamucyo had a degree of arrogance and extremism.

“He boasted to me and my colleagues that he did not introduce himself by his first name to his students, but rather said in English “I am CDR!”, beating his chest,” said the witness.

“My colleagues told him not to say that in front of me because I was Tutsi. After that, he stopped saying hello, and showed me nothing but contempt and disdain.”

Before and during the Genocide, the Coalition for the Defence of the Republic (French: Coalition pour la Défense de la République, CDR) was a Rwandan far-right Hutu Power political party that took a major role in inciting the Rwandan genocide.

The witness who hails from Rwanda recalls incidences that confirmed to her that Rwamucyo had hatred against the Tutsi when he saw him making a list of the Tutsi, towards 1993 from a computer in the office of a Germany expatriate in Rwanda.

“When Rwamucyo left, the door was open and the computer was still on. I saw a list of names, one of which that I picked out of Athanase KAYITARE. He was one of the councillors from the town of Butare, in the Arab quarter,” said the witness.

During the genocide, the witness recalls that she was hiding in a soldier’s house when she heard Rwamucyo on Radio warning the Tutsi in the hideouts, that they had made systematic lists.

“Those in hiding need have no hope, we’re going to find them! It was at this point that she made the connection with the list of names found on the computer,” the witness quotes Rwamucyo as saying.