Rwanda Hosts the 6th Africa Tea Convention and Exhibition

The 6th Africa Tea Convention and Exhibition has convened in Rwanda and will run from October 9 through October 11 at the Kigali Conference and Exhibition Village, Kigali, Rwanda.

The event was organized by the East Africa Tea Trade Association (EATTA), Rwanda Tea Association (RTA) and National Agricultural Export Development Board (NAEB).

This prestigious event brought together global tea industry stakeholders to discuss innovations, sustainability, and the future of tea production and trade in Africa.

Welcome to Rwanda: A Hub for Quality Tea Production

On behalf of the Government of Rwanda, the NAEB’s Chief Executive Officer Mr. Claude Bizimana said, “It is an honor for Rwanda to once again host the Africa Tea Convention following the successful 2nd African Tea Convention in 2013. Rwanda is happy to showcase its high-quality tea industry, which is built on good governance, modernized processes, and the adoption of advanced technologies. This convention provides a unique opportunity to engage, share insights, and shape the future of Africa’s tea sector.”

Fostering Growth and Innovation in African Tea

George Omuga, Managing Director of EATTA, emphasized the importance of unity in the tea industry. “This year’s theme, ‘Harmony in the Cup: Promoting Tea for People and the Planet,’ reflects our commitment to sustainability, climate resilience, and the socio-economic contributions of tea to Africa. We are here to showcase the best of African tea production and explore cutting-edge technologies that have transformed the entire tea value chain.”

He further said: “We are grateful to the Government of Rwanda, RTA and sponsors for their unwavering support in organizing this event. This convention is a platform not only for dialogue but also for celebrating the African tea industry’s achievements.”

Economic Impact and the Role of Tea in Africa

This year’s event will underscore the critical role tea plays in Africa’s economic development. “Tea is not just a crop; it’s a lifeline for millions. “The tea industry provides employment opportunities, uplifts rural communities, and contributes significantly to GDP and foreign exchange earnings.” said Mr. Omuga.

Since 2005, Rwanda’s tea sector has funded over 659 community projects, positively impacting the country’s development, particularly in rural areas.