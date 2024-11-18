2025 CANQ: Amavubi Have A Mountain To Climb In Crucial Final Clash With Nigeria

Today is a last chance and do or die to Rwanda’s Amavubi Stars as they face their final challenge in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in the final group game against Nigeria.

A crucial clash against Nigeria that will determine their fate. The question is whether they will secure a ticket to Rabat, Morocco, or be coming back home and preparing for the next campaign.

Amavubi Stars put themselves in a tough spot after a disappointing 1-0 loss to Libya in Kigali in their 5th group stage game played on Thursday 14th. That result has left them with an uphill battle, as things could have been much easier had they secured at least a win over Libya.

Now, all eyes are on the final game of Group D, set for 6 pm Kigali time at Godswill Akpabio Stadium, in Akwa Ibom State, where Nigeria’s Super Eagles will host the Amavubi Stars. A win against Nigeria, while important but will not guarantee Rwanda’s qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Before we come back to today’s game with Nigeria, let’s break down the current situation. Nigeria has already secured their spot in Rabat, but the race for the remaining teams in Group D is tight, with Benin, Rwanda, and Libya still fighting for the last qualification ticket.

If Rwanda loses to Nigeria, Benin will automatically qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations, even if they lose to Libya. But if Rwanda defeats Nigeria, they will have to hope for a chance in the match between Libya and Benin. If Benin loses to Libya, Rwanda could still qualify for Rabat. It’s a complicated situation, and Amavubi’s hopes hinge on a combination of factors that are out of their control.

Group D Standings:

1. Nigeria – 11 points

2. Benin – 7 points

3. Rwanda – 5 points

4. Libya – 4 points