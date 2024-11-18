Rwanda-China Business-To-Business Meeting; A Collaboration Brimming With Potential

While you were letting your hair down over the weekend, Rwandan Chinese speakers, and native Chinese community in Rwanda, came together for a business-to-business conversation, on exploring opportunities for both communities, and how to best address the challenges they face.

Supported by the Embassy of the Republic of China, in Rwanda, the event is organised by the Rwanda China Alumni Organisation (RCAO), and will was a chance to network, share knowledge, between businesses, as well as an opportunity for job seekers to identify and talk to potential employers.

Among other objectives, the meeting, only the first of its kind, was intended to increase awareness of the challenges faced by the Chinese business community in Rwanda, challenges which hamper mutually profitable collaboration, between Rwandan businesses and their counterparts in the Rwanda Chinese community.

The Chinese business community, not only in Rwanda, but elsewhere in the region, faces a number of difficulties in accessing what they need in the day to day running of their businesses, including how to obtain locally made materials, how to access services available to businesses, and how to best build local partnerships through which they can provide any equipment and machinery that may be in demand.

They also face difficulties in identifying reliable subcontractors, in different sectors, be it the construction industry, medical sector, online businesses, and even the manpower needed to conduct such businesses.

For their part Rwanda businesses are missing out on the opportunity to collaborate with their Chinese counterparts. It is a case of the spirit on both sides being fully willing, but lacking the communications, and perhaps the strategy on how to forge a partnership that would not only profit the businesses themselves, but make a contribution to the economies of their respective nations.

The Chinese Ambassador to Rwanda, Wang Xuekun, noted that the path to all aspects of China-Rwanda cooperation, had already been established by the two countries’ leaders, Presidents, Paul Kagame, and Xi Jinping. Rwanda and Chinese business communities simply needed to walk together, along a clear path, already mapped out for them.

“This is the first time we jointly host such an event in Rwanda, between Chinese and Rwanda business communities” he said, “I would like to thank Rwanda China Alumni Organisation, PSF [Private Sector Federation] and Rwanda Chinese Chamber of Commerce. Without your initiative and tireless organisation efforts, we would not be where we are today.”

It is equally true to say that without the Embassy’s own tireless support, the event would most likely have remained little more than a wish unfulfilled. As it is, it is potentially the beginning of the realisation of the both business communities taking the first steps along the path set out by the leaders of their respective countries, within the broader vision for the relations between the two peoples.

“President Paul Kagame visited China and attended Beijing summit of the forum on China-Africa Cooperation. During his talks with President Xi Jinping, the two leaders announced the elevation of our bilateral relations to comprehensive strategic partnership…” Ambassador Xuekun reminded his audience of business people. As part of China’s policy of opening up its markets, he continued, as of 1st of December this year, thirty-three African countries, including Rwanda, can import a number of goods into China, at zero tariff.

The way for collaboration between the two business communities, could not be more open, and it remains for them to come together and explore how to make the most of the many possibilities.

And there seems to be no lack of enthusiasm from either side. The Chinese community more than deserve their reputation for diligence and hard work, while their Rwanda counterparts, give every impression of being determined to do more than stand in admiration of their Chinese colleagues.

Delivering his remarks, the ever-ebullient Vice-Chairman of the PSF, Aimable Kimenyi, called for less reticence from both the Chinese and Rwanda communities. Observing that both communities can tend to prefer working quietly, restricting themselves to what is familiar, calling for more more energetic movement. He wanted to see sparks flying, but was nonetheless full of optimism that much of the potential would be realised.