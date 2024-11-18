Rwanda Gets €20m Additional Funding From European Council For Mozambique Operations

Rwanda will get additional support worth €20m from the European Peace Facility which will go towards supporting and reinforcing the deployment of the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) to fight terrorism in Cabo Delgado Province of Mozambique.

The European Council on Monday adopted the €20 million top-up to an existing assistance measure under the European Peace Facility to continue supporting the deployment of the Rwandan forces in the northernmost province of the Southern African country, which for years had been destabilized by islamist terror groups.

“This support will enable the acquisition of personal equipment, and cover costs related to the strategic airlift needed to sustain the Rwandan deployment in Cabo Delgado,” a statement from the European Council reads.

The deployment started in July 2021 at the request of Mozambican authorities, to support the fight against terrorism in Cabo Delgado.

Josep Borrell, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy said the additional funding reaffirms Europe’s support for Mozambique and Rwanda to restore peace for full normalcy and economic activities to continue.

“The presence of the Rwanda Defence Force troops has been instrumental to make progress and remains key, especially given the recent withdrawal of the Southern African Development Community Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM),”

“This top-up measure is a testimony of the EU’s support to ‘African solutions for African problems’ and, as part of the global fight against terrorism, it will also serve EU interests in the region,” Borrell said.

The additional support adopted on November 18 further complements the parallel assistance measure worth €89 million for the Mozambican Armed Forces previously trained by the EU Training Mission (EUTM) Mozambique.

The European Peace Facility was established in March 2021 to finance EU external actions with military or defence implications, with the aim of preventing conflict, preserving peace and strengthening international security and stability.

In particular, the EPF allows the EU to finance actions designed to strengthen the capacities of third states and regional and international organizations as regards military and defence matters.