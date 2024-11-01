BK Capital Wins Euromoney Award for 2024 Best Securities House In Rwanda

BK Capital is proud to announce that it has been named the Best Securities House in Rwanda for 2024 by Euromoney. This prestigious award recognizes BK Capital’s exceptional performance and leadership in the Rwandan financial sector, especially through its involvement in landmark deals and strategic innovation.

BK Capital’s work on critical transactions during the review period solidified its industry leadership. Notably, the firm co-led the Development Bank of Rwanda’s sustainability-linked bond (SLB) in late 2023. This bond, part of a larger FRw150 billion ($113 million) sustainable finance program, marked the largest listed corporate bond in Rwanda and the country’s inaugural sustainable finance issuance. The first tranche of Frw 30 billion ($23 million) was oversubscribed by 103%, and the recently issued second tranche of Frw 33.5 billion ($25 million) was oversubscribed by 130% underscores strong market confidence. The SLB’s impact was further amplified by a World Bank credit enhancement through a lending operation to the Rwandan government. Furthermore, BK Capital was the lead arranger to the first ever Green Bond in Rwanda. This novel 7-year bond was issued by Prime Energy and raised FRw 9.5 billion ($7 million)

In the last two years BK Capital also played a pivotal role in private transactions across investment groups and real estate sectors. These transactions have raised FRW 90 Billion ($72 million) through private placement geared towards exploiting new opportunities and strengthening market position. By facilitating access to capital, BK Capital has supported the growth of the Rwandan economy.

Innovations in Technology and Service

BK Capital continues to innovate, advancing the client experience with a new brokerage software platform that simplifies buy and sell transactions, enhances data reporting, and minimizes manual errors. Additionally, the firm has been testing a digital onboarding tool for retail investors to streamline securities purchases, reduce paper use, and improve customer satisfaction.

Looking to the future, BK Capital will continue to tap into the debt capital market given the attractiveness of the capital market and the stable interest rate environment. We expect improved governance and relaxed regulatory requirements to drive SMEs to access the capital markets as opposed to traditional financing options.

About BK Capital Ltd

BK Capital, incorporated in Rwanda in 2012 as BK Securities Limited, is an investment banking subsidiary of BK Group, the largest Financial Group in Rwanda.

BK Capital is the Country’s largest specialist stockbroker and also offer Investment Management, Administration and Advisory services& Corporate Finance services.

BK Capital is a member of The Rwanda Stock Exchange (RSE) and a participant of the Central Securities Depository of the National Bank of Rwanda (BNR).